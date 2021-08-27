The Script Announce New Career-Spanning Greatest Hits Album 'Tales From The Script' Out October 1st & Greatest Hits UK/European Tour In 2022





The celebrations will extend deep into 2022 with the confirmation of a huge UK and European Greatest Hits Tour, which starts with a run of intimate club shows in February before scaling up to arenas from May. Their first run of live dates in over two years, the tour includes a huge London show at The O2 and culminates with two homecoming performances at Dublin's 3Arena. The



'Tales From The Script' compiles all of the biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far. It highlights the classic cuts from the trio's catalogue, taking in the likes of the #1 smash 'Hall of Fame' (featuring will.i.am) and the Top 10 hits 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'For The First Time' and 'Superheroes'. It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show including 'Breakeven', their debut single 'We Cry' and 'Rain'.



The collection honours everything that the trio -



"The 'Tales From The Script' album is a springboard to our next chapter, but it's also our story so far," says O'Donoghue."We're so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I'm gonna lose it on stage, night after night."



Power adds, "We're taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we've survived and we've all got through to this moment together."



'Tales From The Script' will be released on CD, digital and cassette formats, and is available to pre-order now.



Fans can access a ticket pre-sale for the UK and Ireland leg of The Script's Greatest Hits Tour by ordering 'Tales From The Script' from the band's official store before 3pm on Tuesday, August 31st. The pre-sale window then commences at 9:30am on Wednesday,



Tickets for the European dates will be available from 9:30am local time on Friday,



'Tales From The Script' tracklist:

1. 'Breakeven'

2. 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved'

3. 'For The First Time'

4. 'Nothing'

5. 'Hall of Fame'

6. 'If You Could See Me Now'

7. 'Superheroes'

8. 'Six Degrees of Separation'

9. 'Rain'

10. 'Arms Open'

11. 'The Last Time'

12. 'Run Through Walls'

13. 'Before the Worst'

14. 'We Cry'

15. 'Science & Faith'

16. 'No Good In Goodbye'

17. 'Never Seen Anything "Quite Like You"'

18. 'I Want It All'



'Tales From The Script' tour dates:

FEBRUARY

21st - France, Paris, Le Trianon

22nd - Germany, Hannover, Capitol

23rd - Germany, Hamburg, Fabrik

25th - Denmark, Copenhagen, VEGA

26th - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

27th - Sweden, Stockholm, Berns



MARCH

1st - Germany, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

2nd - Poland, Warsaw, Klub Stodola

4th - Germany, Nuremberg, Z-Bau

5th - Czech Republic, Prague, Forum Karlin

7th - Germany, Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

8th - Germany, Munich, Tonhalle

9th - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

11th - Italy, Padova, Gran Teatro Geox

12th - Italy, Milan, Fabrique

14th - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk

15th - Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

16th - Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall

18th - Spain, Madrid, La Riviera



MAY*

15th - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena

19th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

21st - UK, Manchester, AO Arena

23rd - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live

27th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

28th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

30th - UK, Brighton, Centre

31st - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre



JUNE*

2nd - UK, Sheffield, Arena

3rd - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

4th - UK, London, The O2

7th - Belgium, Brussels, Forest National

10th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

14th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

15th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

*With special guest Ella Henderson. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Script celebrate a journey that has included five UK No 1 albums, six billion streams, and over two million ticket sales with the release of the career-spanning greatest hits album 'Tales From The Script' on October 1st.The celebrations will extend deep into 2022 with the confirmation of a huge UK and European Greatest Hits Tour, which starts with a run of intimate club shows in February before scaling up to arenas from May. Their first run of live dates in over two years, the tour includes a huge London show at The O2 and culminates with two homecoming performances at Dublin's 3Arena. The Script will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson on their UK and Ireland arena dates.'Tales From The Script' compiles all of the biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far. It highlights the classic cuts from the trio's catalogue, taking in the likes of the #1 smash 'Hall of Fame' (featuring will.i.am) and the Top 10 hits 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'For The First Time' and 'Superheroes'. It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show including 'Breakeven', their debut single 'We Cry' and 'Rain'.The collection honours everything that the trio - Danny O'Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan - have achieved together since forming fourteen years ago. It's completed by the brand new song 'I Want It All', which Sheehan says, "delivers all the ingredients everyone knows and loves", and the immensely popular 'Acoustic Sessions' version of 'Never Seen Anything "Quite Like You"'."The 'Tales From The Script' album is a springboard to our next chapter, but it's also our story so far," says O'Donoghue."We're so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I'm gonna lose it on stage, night after night."Power adds, "We're taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we've survived and we've all got through to this moment together."'Tales From The Script' will be released on CD, digital and cassette formats, and is available to pre-order now.Fans can access a ticket pre-sale for the UK and Ireland leg of The Script's Greatest Hits Tour by ordering 'Tales From The Script' from the band's official store before 3pm on Tuesday, August 31st. The pre-sale window then commences at 9:30am on Wednesday, September 1st and remains live, subject to availability, until the general sale opens at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com from 9:30am on Friday, September 3rd.Tickets for the European dates will be available from 9:30am local time on Friday, September 3rd from local ticket outlets.'Tales From The Script' tracklist:1. 'Breakeven'2. 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved'3. 'For The First Time'4. 'Nothing'5. 'Hall of Fame'6. 'If You Could See Me Now'7. 'Superheroes'8. 'Six Degrees of Separation'9. 'Rain'10. 'Arms Open'11. 'The Last Time'12. 'Run Through Walls'13. 'Before the Worst'14. 'We Cry'15. 'Science & Faith'16. 'No Good In Goodbye'17. 'Never Seen Anything "Quite Like You"'18. 'I Want It All''Tales From The Script' tour dates:FEBRUARY21st - France, Paris, Le Trianon22nd - Germany, Hannover, Capitol23rd - Germany, Hamburg, Fabrik25th - Denmark, Copenhagen, VEGA26th - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene27th - Sweden, Stockholm, BernsMARCH1st - Germany, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt2nd - Poland, Warsaw, Klub Stodola4th - Germany, Nuremberg, Z-Bau5th - Czech Republic, Prague, Forum Karlin7th - Germany, Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn8th - Germany, Munich, Tonhalle9th - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer11th - Italy, Padova, Gran Teatro Geox12th - Italy, Milan, Fabrique14th - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk15th - Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof16th - Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall18th - Spain, Madrid, La RivieraMAY*15th - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena19th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena20th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena21st - UK, Manchester, AO Arena23rd - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena24th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena26th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live27th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro28th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena30th - UK, Brighton, Centre31st - UK, Bournemouth, International CentreJUNE*2nd - UK, Sheffield, Arena3rd - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena4th - UK, London, The O27th - Belgium, Brussels, Forest National10th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome14th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena15th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena*With special guest Ella Henderson.



