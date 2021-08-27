The Script Announce New Career-Spanning Greatest Hits Album 'Tales From The Script' Out October 1st & Greatest Hits UK/European Tour In 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Script
celebrate a journey that has included five UK No 1 albums, six billion streams, and over two million ticket sales with the release of the career-spanning greatest hits album 'Tales From The Script' on October 1st.
The celebrations will extend deep into 2022 with the confirmation of a huge UK and European Greatest Hits Tour, which starts with a run of intimate club shows in February before scaling up to arenas from May. Their first run of live dates in over two years, the tour includes a huge London show at The O2 and culminates with two homecoming performances at Dublin's 3Arena. The Script
will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson
on their UK and Ireland arena dates.
'Tales From The Script' compiles all of the biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far. It highlights the classic cuts from the trio's catalogue, taking in the likes of the #1 smash 'Hall of Fame' (featuring will.i.am) and the Top 10 hits 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'For The First Time' and 'Superheroes'. It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show including 'Breakeven', their debut single 'We Cry' and 'Rain'.
The collection honours everything that the trio - Danny
O'Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan - have achieved together since forming fourteen years ago. It's completed by the brand new song 'I Want It All', which Sheehan says, "delivers all the ingredients everyone knows and loves", and the immensely popular 'Acoustic Sessions' version of 'Never Seen Anything "Quite Like You"'.
"The 'Tales From The Script' album is a springboard to our next chapter, but it's also our story so far," says O'Donoghue."We're so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I'm gonna lose it on stage, night after night."
Power adds, "We're taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we've survived and we've all got through to this moment together."
'Tales From The Script' will be released on CD, digital and cassette formats, and is available to pre-order now.
Fans can access a ticket pre-sale for the UK and Ireland leg of The Script's Greatest Hits Tour by ordering 'Tales From The Script' from the band's official store before 3pm on Tuesday, August 31st. The pre-sale window then commences at 9:30am on Wednesday, September
1st and remains live, subject to availability, until the general sale opens at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com from 9:30am on Friday, September
3rd.
Tickets for the European dates will be available from 9:30am local time on Friday, September
3rd from local ticket outlets.
'Tales From The Script' tracklist:
1. 'Breakeven'
2. 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved'
3. 'For The First Time'
4. 'Nothing'
5. 'Hall of Fame'
6. 'If You Could See Me Now'
7. 'Superheroes'
8. 'Six Degrees of Separation'
9. 'Rain'
10. 'Arms Open'
11. 'The Last Time'
12. 'Run Through Walls'
13. 'Before the Worst'
14. 'We Cry'
15. 'Science & Faith'
16. 'No Good In Goodbye'
17. 'Never Seen Anything "Quite Like You"'
18. 'I Want It All'
'Tales From The Script' tour dates:
FEBRUARY
21st - France, Paris, Le Trianon
22nd - Germany, Hannover, Capitol
23rd - Germany, Hamburg, Fabrik
25th - Denmark, Copenhagen, VEGA
26th - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
27th - Sweden, Stockholm, Berns
MARCH
1st - Germany, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt
2nd - Poland, Warsaw, Klub Stodola
4th - Germany, Nuremberg, Z-Bau
5th - Czech Republic, Prague, Forum Karlin
7th - Germany, Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
8th - Germany, Munich, Tonhalle
9th - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
11th - Italy, Padova, Gran Teatro Geox
12th - Italy, Milan, Fabrique
14th - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk
15th - Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
16th - Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall
18th - Spain, Madrid, La Riviera
MAY*
15th - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
19th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
21st - UK, Manchester, AO Arena
23rd - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
24th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live
27th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
28th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
30th - UK, Brighton, Centre
31st - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre
JUNE*
2nd - UK, Sheffield, Arena
3rd - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
4th - UK, London, The O2
7th - Belgium, Brussels, Forest National
10th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
14th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
15th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
*With special guest Ella Henderson.