Girlhouse Announces 'The Second EP' Alongside New Single 'Concussion', Out Now





While her debut 'the girlhouse ep' looked to introduce the world to her fresh and euphoric sound, 'the second ep' is set to a more confident tone. Her initial songs were filled with anxiety and her disconnection to the world around her, while this new effort is about healing from the pains of the past and moving onto the next stage of life.



Previewed by the new offering 'concussion', this new release perfectly illustrates her newfound state of mind. Written and produced with Casey Chen, who goes by the artist name Tyzo Bloom in his home studio in



Speaking about the new song, she said, "Concussion is about a monumentally shit day. My first and favorite car got smashed (it was a bright orange 81 Honda Civic with a stick shift), next thing I knew I was lying on the ground, being harassed by LA firemen while a woman was screaming at me calling me a dumb bitch. I just have no idea what happened, all I could think about was this person that had just broken my heart, somehow nothing else mattered. I think I used that relationship as a distraction in a big way, it was that moment where I realized that person was taking up a lot of mental real estate and I needed to make room for actual problems in my life and move on."



'the second ep' tracklisting:

boundary issues

ballcap szn

concussion

happy now

promises;promises

eleventh grade



'the second ep' follows up her first collection 'the girlhouse ep', which was released in May 2021, and found support from the likes of BBC



girlhouse will be supporting The Snuts on their highly-anticipated US tour. See the full list of live shows below:



US Dates Supporting The Snuts:

Tue/Oct 5, 2021 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

Wed/Oct 6, 2021 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Fri/Oct 8, 2021 New York, NY

Sat/Oct 9, 2021 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair (late show)

Wed/Oct 13, 2021 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

Thu/Oct 14, 2021 San Francisco, CA The Independent



Ever since she was a teenager, girlhouse's



Driven by her first serious breakup, she migrated to LA in 2013 to pursue her acting career, where she got her first big break in a production of



She first moved in with a friend she had met while attending the Old Vic School in Bristol, and began to work at the



Together, WILD became a huge force on the US folk-pop scene. They went onto release a handful of singles and an album that garnered them more than 50 million streams, a slot at SXSW, and sync deals with the likes of Mazda, Switch, and Pixar, it felt like they have found a special connection that they could build something truly special around. But while WILD was still going strong,



