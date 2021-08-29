SES Team Publishes Clouzine's Next Issue (#29) In September 2021





clourecords.com/Clouzine28/Clouzine28.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl. video works.Clouzine #28 Discoveries alum ARI URBAN, a talented independent artist from Miami (USA) made it to coming issue's front page. She has played on multiple Grammy Winning and Nominated albums with John Legend, PJ Morton, Ledisi, Chronixx, and Jessie J.Bamil (USA) and As Particles Collide (UK) are two interviewees so far.Works of Emilia Walasik, Bellhead, Vana Liya, Khartoum, Jennifer Juliette, David Hakan and Astrid Swan (Finland) were reviewed by Clouzine Magazine's competent reviewers Tan Ses, Joe Kidd, and Fonz Tramontano.Forty-five new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section.Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Ben Zimmermann (Germany), Your Funny Uncle (Switzerland), Vana Liya (USA), Elyxir (Australia), Trio Minutes, Charlotte Couleau, Monique Canniere, Tyler Cressman, Rollin Jewett, Ri Wolf, Sherise (India), David Hakan, Ralph Beeby & The Elephant Collective CLOUZINE is mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports, new releases; supports them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).Interested artists can browse all issues onlinehttps://clouzinemagazine.comEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/To download the latest issue as pdf:clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine28.pdfFor online reading (3D Flip):clourecords.com/Clouzine28/Clouzine28.html



