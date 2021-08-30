Tom Macdonald Has No Time For "Dummies" On New Single & Music Video Out Now



WEBSITE: https://www.hangovergang.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Barely giving the internet enough time to un-break itself (since he dropped earlier this month), the most controversial rapper in the world Tom MacDonald reveals another prolific and provocatively sharp single and music video entitled "Dummies."Over a glitchy gut punch of production punctuated by thumping bass, he launches into a dizzying flow rife with incisive observations. He spits, "Wokeness has become a way to bully non-violently," while slyly admitting, "I love the earth, but I don't really want to save it." However, as always, he flips the script and offers an obvious, yet important solution, "Including all humans is the actual answer."In the visual directed by Nova Rockafeller, he dons a bright pink sweatsuit and raps in the middle of a rainbow-colored trippy hallway—like something out of a real-life Candyland. Of course, he also turns up next to a bunch of dummies...Most importantly, Tom reveals the big news that he will be unleashing not one, but two new surprise albums next Friday September 3. The albums will only be available in physical format on his official web site www.hangovergang.com. The records consist of 36 songs in total with 26 unreleased all produced and written by Tom. These include "Dear Slim," which crashed multiple Billboard Charts and featured production by Eminem (from a beat Tom purchased as a NFT), and the mental health confessional "Withdrawals."He has achieved unprecedented success with his physical CD business, moving over 350K units D.I.Y. out of his house.Earlier this month, he unveiled " Brainwashed " and not only clocked 5.3 million YouTube views on the music video and 900K Spotify streams It captured #1 on the Rap Digital Song Sales Chart, #1 Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart, #2 R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart, #2 Emerging Artists Chart, and #9 Hot Alternative Songs Chart. Additionally, it soared to #11 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart, #11 Canadian Digital Song Sales Chart, #22 Hot Rap Songs Chart, #31 Hot R&B-Hip-Hop Song Chart, and #89 Billboard Hot 100 Chart.This summer, Tom has already dropped his songs "Dear Slim." "Snowflakes," " Don't Look Down " and "Withdrawals," amassing nearly 30 Million views collectively and hitting a slew of #1 spots on the Billboard and iTunes charts.FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TomMacDonaldOfficialYOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TomMacDonaldOfficialINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/hangovergangTWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/IAmTomMacDonaldWEBSITE: https://www.hangovergang.com



