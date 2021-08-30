H.E.R. In Final Talks To Join 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, H.E.R., is currently in final talks to make her feature film debut in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

The acclaimed artist is deep in talks to step into the role of Squeak, Harpo's juke joint waitress girlfriend, turned aspiring singer.

In addition to her onscreen gig, H.E.R. is also reportedly working with the film's creative team on potentially writing and performing a new song for the film.

According to the report, the film is currently in pre-production. A source close to the film tells THR that casting is showing signs of completion as the team holds chemistry reads.

H.E.R., who has won four Grammys and an Oscar as a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. In 2021, she earned an Academy Award for her song "Fight for You," from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah". She also boasts Grammy Awards for Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Album.




