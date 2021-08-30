Lil Tecca Releases Anxiously Awaited Second Full-Length Album 'We Love You Tecca 2'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Turning up with the most anticipated hip-hop sequel of the summer, multi-platinum rapper Lil Tecca
unleashes his anxiously awaited second full-length album, We Love You Tecca 2, via Galactic Records/Republic Records/Universal Music.
The album comes out a day after the rapper's 19th birthday. Paving the way for the record, Lil Tecca
popped off on the single "Repeat It" [with Gunna]. It has already eclipsed 24 million cumulative streams and has garnered widespread critical praise. Complex remarked, "Tecca's vibrant flow skates along the track's silky production," and Vibe featured it on "New Music
Friday." Meanwhile, UPROXX dubbed it "a boastful effort that sees both rappers promising to keep up a consistent flex."
For the project, he teamed up with Internet
Money founder and super producer Taz Taylor [XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD] as Executive Producer, who also produced Tecca's hit single "Ransom." Together, they assembled a blockbuster sonic vision uplifted by Tecca's rhyme acrobatics and hypnotic hooks.
The sequel carries on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.
After lighting up the stages of Rolling Loud - Miami and Lyrical Lemonade - Summer Smash, he ignites Rolling Loud - Los Angeles December 14-15.
Get ready for Lil Tecca
to spread the love now.
Posting up over 8 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Tecca
has quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo
World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries—namely "Dolly
" with Lil Uzi Vert
and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk
with Polo G. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." Tecca first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single "Ransom
" in 2019. He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. He launches into his next chapter with his second album We Love You Tecca 2.
We Love You Tecca 2 Tracklist:
MONEY ON ME
REPEAT IT FT. GUNNA
NEVER LEFT
CAUTION
SEASIDE FT. IANN DIOR
NO DISCUSSION
YOU DON'T NEED ME NO MORE
FEE
CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST FT. TRIPPIE REDD & CHIEF KEEF
DID THAT
ABOUT YOU FT. NAV
LOT OF ME
INVESTIGATION
YOU GOTTA GO DO BETTER
BANK TELLER FT. LIL YACHTY
NADA
MY SIDE
WHATEVER
SHOOTERS
EVERYWHERE I GO.