Lil Tecca Releases Anxiously Awaited Second Full-Length Album 'We Love You Tecca 2'



The album comes out a day after the rapper's 19th birthday. Paving the way for the record,

For the project, he teamed up with



The sequel carries on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.



After lighting up the stages of Rolling Loud - Miami and Lyrical Lemonade - Summer Smash, he ignites Rolling Loud - Los Angeles December 14-15.

Get ready for



Posting up over 8 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications,



We Love You Tecca 2 Tracklist:

MONEY ON ME

REPEAT IT FT. GUNNA

NEVER LEFT

CAUTION

SEASIDE FT. IANN DIOR

NO DISCUSSION

YOU DON'T NEED ME NO MORE

FEE

CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST FT. TRIPPIE REDD & CHIEF KEEF

DID THAT

ABOUT YOU FT. NAV

LOT OF ME

INVESTIGATION

YOU GOTTA GO DO BETTER

BANK TELLER FT. LIL YACHTY

NADA

MY SIDE

WHATEVER

SHOOTERS

EVERYWHERE I GO. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Turning up with the most anticipated hip-hop sequel of the summer, multi-platinum rapper Lil Tecca unleashes his anxiously awaited second full-length album, We Love You Tecca 2, via Galactic Records/Republic Records/Universal Music.The album comes out a day after the rapper's 19th birthday. Paving the way for the record, Lil Tecca popped off on the single "Repeat It" [with Gunna]. It has already eclipsed 24 million cumulative streams and has garnered widespread critical praise. Complex remarked, "Tecca's vibrant flow skates along the track's silky production," and Vibe featured it on "New Music Friday." Meanwhile, UPROXX dubbed it "a boastful effort that sees both rappers promising to keep up a consistent flex."For the project, he teamed up with Internet Money founder and super producer Taz Taylor [XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD] as Executive Producer, who also produced Tecca's hit single "Ransom." Together, they assembled a blockbuster sonic vision uplifted by Tecca's rhyme acrobatics and hypnotic hooks.The sequel carries on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.After lighting up the stages of Rolling Loud - Miami and Lyrical Lemonade - Summer Smash, he ignites Rolling Loud - Los Angeles December 14-15.Get ready for Lil Tecca to spread the love now.Posting up over 8 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Tecca has quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries—namely " Dolly " with Lil Uzi Vert and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk with Polo G. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." Tecca first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single " Ransom " in 2019. He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. He launches into his next chapter with his second album We Love You Tecca 2.We Love You Tecca 2 Tracklist:MONEY ON MEREPEAT IT FT. GUNNANEVER LEFTCAUTIONSEASIDE FT. IANN DIORNO DISCUSSIONYOU DON'T NEED ME NO MOREFEECHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST FT. TRIPPIE REDD & CHIEF KEEFDID THATABOUT YOU FT. NAVLOT OF MEINVESTIGATIONYOU GOTTA GO DO BETTERBANK TELLER FT. LIL YACHTYNADAMY SIDEWHATEVERSHOOTERSEVERYWHERE I GO.



