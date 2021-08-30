Robbie Williams 'Life Thru A Lens' & 'I've Been Expecting You' To Be Remastered And Released On Vinyl For The First Time Including Special Edition Colour Vinyl



To be released on 24 September, both titles have been newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios, are pressed on 180 gram heavyweight vinyl and housed in gatefold sleeves, reproducing the original distinctive artwork. Both titles come with Download codes.



Originally released in October 1997, 'Life Thru A Lens' was Robbie's debut solo album. It entered the chart at number 11 but had to wait almost six months before it reached number one. It eventually spent 147 weeks on the Top 100 and has been certified 8x Platinum by the BPI for UK sales in excess of 2 million copies. It includes the hit singles 'Old Before I Die' (No. 2), 'Lazy Days' (No. 8), 'South Of The Border' (No. 14), 'Let Me Entertain You' (No. 3) and 'Angels' (No. 4), the latter his biggest selling single to date, and voted the best song of the last twenty-five years at the 2005 BRIT Awards.



Now certified 10 x Platinum by the BPI, with UK sales in excess of 2.5 million, 'I've Been Expecting You' was originally released in October 1998 when it entered the chart at number one. It returned to the summit the following January and once again a month later. It includes the hit singles 'Millennium' (No. 1), 'No Regrets' (No. 4), 'Strong' (No. 4) and 'She's The One' (No. 1). 'No Regrets' features backing vocals from Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and The Divine

Comedy's Neil Hannon, while album track 'Win Some Lose Some' includes the 'Telephone Voice' of All Saints'



The Tracklists:



Life Thru A Lens

Side A

Lazy Days

Life Thru A Lens

Ego A Go-Go

Angels

South of the Border

Old Before I Die



Side B

One Of God's Better People

Let Me Entertain You

Killing Me

Clean

Baby Girl Window



'I've Been Expecting You'

Side A

Strong

No Regrets

Millennium



Win Some Lose Some

Grace



Side B

It's Only Us



Karma Killer

She's The One

Man Machine

These Dreams. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Robbie Williams will be reissuing his first two multi-million selling solo albums 'Life Thru A Lens' and 'I've Been Expecting You' on vinyl for the very first time including a special edition white vinyl of 'Life Thru A Lens' and aquamarine for 'I've Been Expecting You' that will be available exclusively on Top40-Charts.com!To be released on 24 September, both titles have been newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios, are pressed on 180 gram heavyweight vinyl and housed in gatefold sleeves, reproducing the original distinctive artwork. Both titles come with Download codes.Originally released in October 1997, 'Life Thru A Lens' was Robbie's debut solo album. It entered the chart at number 11 but had to wait almost six months before it reached number one. It eventually spent 147 weeks on the Top 100 and has been certified 8x Platinum by the BPI for UK sales in excess of 2 million copies. It includes the hit singles 'Old Before I Die' (No. 2), 'Lazy Days' (No. 8), 'South Of The Border' (No. 14), 'Let Me Entertain You' (No. 3) and 'Angels' (No. 4), the latter his biggest selling single to date, and voted the best song of the last twenty-five years at the 2005 BRIT Awards.Now certified 10 x Platinum by the BPI, with UK sales in excess of 2.5 million, 'I've Been Expecting You' was originally released in October 1998 when it entered the chart at number one. It returned to the summit the following January and once again a month later. It includes the hit singles 'Millennium' (No. 1), 'No Regrets' (No. 4), 'Strong' (No. 4) and 'She's The One' (No. 1). 'No Regrets' features backing vocals from Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and The DivineComedy's Neil Hannon, while album track 'Win Some Lose Some' includes the 'Telephone Voice' of All Saints' Nicole Appleton.The Tracklists:Life Thru A LensSide ALazy DaysLife Thru A LensEgo A Go-GoAngelsSouth of the BorderOld Before I DieSide BOne Of God's Better PeopleLet Me Entertain YouKilling MeCleanBaby Girl Window'I've Been Expecting You'Side AStrongNo RegretsMillennium Phoenix From The FlamesWin Some Lose SomeGraceSide BIt's Only Us Heaven From HereKarma KillerShe's The OneMan MachineThese Dreams.



