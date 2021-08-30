Liam Payne Releases New Single "Sunshine"



Liam Payne releases his brand new single " Sunshine " via Capitol Records/Universal Music. The track will appear in upcoming animated film from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, 'Ron's Gone Wrong', which opens in UK cinemas this October.The official video for " Sunshine " is also revealed today. The feel-good visual reflects the themes of the track and features Liam amongst various characters from the animated film.Alongside the appearance of " Sunshine " in 'Ron's Gone Wrong', Liam also voices a character in the film, which is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing. 'Ron's Gone Wrong' is the story of Barney, a socially awkward schoolboy and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box". Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. 'Ron's Gone Wrong' features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca.Platinum-selling Liam has sold more than 23 million singles and over three million albums as a solo artist since One Direction. He released his debut solo album, LP1, in December 2019 on Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada which included the smash hit singles "Strip That Down," " Polaroid " and "Familiar." He has been streamed a total of 5.1 billion times.




