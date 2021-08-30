New Single "Dark Thoughts" By Sense Offence Released





Dark Thoughts was released on Friday the 13th August 2021 on all major streaming platforms, along with a music video on YouTube on the same date.



Sense Offence is a New Zealand hip-hop artist who raps over boom bap and grime beats with lyrically and technically complex bars.

His music covers topics such as mental health, drug addiction, relationship difficulties, societal problems and suicide, tackling these heavy topics with a brutal realism about their realities balanced with a strong belief that recovery is possible and offering encouragement to anyone battling these demons to keep fighting.

He is an extremely versatile artist, often incorporating elements from different genres and a highly technical rapper with a mastery of complex flow patterns, strong delivery, powerful story telling and intricate multi-syllabic rhyme schemes.

