Scarypoolparty's Monumental 21-Track Double Album 'The Act Of Forgiveness,' Available Today

*denotes show with X Ambassadors. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The "Renaissance artist" (Alternative Press) Scarypoolparty releases his 21-track album, The Act of Forgiveness. This project reveals Scarypoolparty at his most dynamic and undeniable: entirely self-produced, it finds the young auteur experimenting with improvised composition, cinematic post-rock swell, and unflinchingly honest lyrics to weave a narrative about the winding journey to choosing forgiveness and the desire to find joy, love, and friendship.Recorded in just nine days at LA's legendary Village Studios and Capitol Studios, the 105-minute album not only demonstrates Scarypoolparty's prodigious artistic versatility, but casts him as maestro. On 12 of the album's tracks, Scarypoolparty collaborated with Emmy Award and Tony Award-winning composer Rob Mathes (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Weezer, Panic at Disco, P!nk) on sweeping, ornate orchestral arrangement. Working with an 18-piece orchestra, Mathes and Scarypoolparty were able to bring unparalleled emotional and musical depth to the project."The Act of Forgiveness is an album I made with the idea of making each song sound like a movie. It's an album I am extremely proud of," says Scarypoolparty. "The Act of Forgiveness is a story I wanted to tell in chapters; the story of love and heartbreak through relationships and how we all react differently, creating movie-like scenarios around life and not wanting to look at the real picture or past our flawed imagination, when we become totally lost in our imagination, and finally how we can lose ourselves in our environment and get totally lost as to what is real and what isn't."From the title track's cascading and expressive piano arrangements to "The Darkness," a piece which combines "Beatles-era psychedelia and a suspense/horror film soundtrack" (New Sounds), this album is a testament to why Scarypoolparty has been called an artist to watch by The Guardian, Alternative Press and Ones To Watch, and why HITS says he occupies "a lane adjacent to that of Muse, Deftones and Radiohead.""For any musician, arranger, programmer, or producer, the dream is to work with someone who surprises you constantly and allows you to make deep, rich, dark, exploratory, and blistering music; to get to arrange and conduct on a project with songs like Poison AND The Darkness, Malibu AND Blesser, is absolutely unheard of or, at the very least, extremely rare," says Rob Mathes on working with Scarypoolparty. "With a voice that can break your heart, he has the ability to write a ballad that cuts you to the core but then music that would make Sigur Ros and Tool proud. His approach to the guitar is breathtaking. It was a gift to be able to write orchestral arrangements for this project. The greatest music made right now on Planet Earth, from Radiohead to Kendrick Lamar, keeps you guessing until the last note is sounded and the last word is spoken or sung. Scarypoolparty is some serious s***!"Also available today (8.27) is the official video for " Beach House " -- a beautiful tragedy of a song that builds to a dazzling and exploratory fantasia of piano and string orchestra. The video is a disastrous reverie and reflection on the cruel vagaries of life and the thin line between happiness and utter despair.Earlier this Summer, Scarypoolparty released two of the album's singles " Friends " -- which Alternative Press says highlights his "gentle, yet powerful vocal ability...while exploring themes of nostalgia and giving an honest look into the reality of romantic connection" -- and "Poison."The Act of Forgiveness follows Scarypoolparty's -- aka 28-year old Pomona, CA native Alejandro Aranda -- critically acclaimed debut album EXIT FORM. More recently, he released his LOS ANGELES EP, which MTV calls "a cold, metallic Queen of the Damned soundtrack filtered through the warm lights of his home, Los Angeles." A relentless creator, his steady stream of inventive hits has helped him amass over 20 million combined streams to date and a social following of more than 700K. Following the album, he'll join X Ambassadors on their "The Beautiful Liar Tour," and make 2021 festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Outside Lands.The Act of Forgiveness Track List:1. Daily Dose of Her Smile (Alejandro Aranda)2. Poison (Aranda)3. Falling Down (Aranda)4. Friends (Aranda)5. Cellphones (Aranda)6. Movie Screens (Aranda)7. Beautiful (Aranda)8. Blesser (Aranda)9. Heat of Desire (Aranda)10. Malibu (Aranda)11. Beach House (Aranda)12: The Darkness (Aranda)13: The Act of Forgiveness (Aranda)14. Felios (Aranda, Cody Crump)15. Lonely Boy (Aranda)16. Death City Drive (Aranda)17. Spelloutriver (Aranda)18. Holy Rejection (Aranda)19. NYC (Aranda)20. Magic (Aranda)21. 3D (Aranda)Upcoming Tour Dates:9/2: Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo10/15: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues*10/16: Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee*10/18: Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*10/19: Austin, TX @ Emo's*10/22: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*10/23: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom*10/25: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel*10/27: New York, NY @ Webster Hall*10/28: Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*10/29: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*10/30: Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater*10/31: San Francisco @ Outside Lands11/1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall*11/2: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*11/4: Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre*11/5: Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe*11/6: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave*11/8: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman*11/9: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*11/11: Denver, CO @ Ogden*11/12: SLC, UT @ The Depot*11/13: Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House*11/15: Seattle, WA @ Showbox*11/16: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*11/ 17: Portland, OR @ Roseland*11/19: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*11/20: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco**denotes show with X Ambassadors.



