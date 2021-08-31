Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 31/08/2021

Lady Gaga Announces Chromatica Remix Album "Dawn Of Chromatica"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga announced her highly anticipated Chromatica remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, to be released September 3rd via Interscope Records/ Universal Music. A reinvention of Gaga's sixth consecutive #1 studio album Chromatica, Dawn of Chromatica features new collaborations and remixes from the original album tracklist, executive produced by BloodPop.

Dawn of Chromatica Tracklist:
Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)
Stupid Love (COUCOU CHLOE Remix)
Rain on Me (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)
Free Woman (RinaSawayama& Clarence Clarity Remix)
Fun Tonight (PablloVittarRemix)
911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)
Plastic Doll (AshnikkoRemix)
Sour Candy (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl& Mura Masa Remix)
Enigma (Doss Remix)
Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)
Sine From Above (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)
1000 Doves (PlanningtorockRemix)
Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)
Babylon (Haus Labs Version).






