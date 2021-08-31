Kacey Musgraves Live "star-crossed: unveiled" Headlining Tour



Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kacey Musgraves announces special North American headlining tour dates in support of her new record and film star-crossed. The limited 15-city tour titled, "star-crossed: unveiled" is promoted by AEG Presents and kicks off January 19, 2022 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The tour concludes on February 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California at STAPLES Center (see below for full tour dates).King Princess and MUNA are confirmed as support artists for these dates. The "star-crossed: unveiled" tour news follows the announcement of Kacey's latest record star-crossed due out September 10, 2021. Watch the music video for the album's lead single "justified" here. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets by going to https://www.starcrossedunveiled.com/. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, September 2nd at 10am local time through Wednesday, September 8th at 10pm local time. Tickets go sale to the general public Thursday, September 9 at 10am local time at https://www.kaceymusgraves.com/tourKacey's Oh, What A World: Tour, in support of her groundbreaking and critically acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour spanned over two years and included a memorable arena tour with Harry Styles and headlining some of her biggest venues including New York's Radio City Music Hall and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Musgraves and her band delivered stellar performances at some of the biggest festivals including Coachella, Stagecoach, Fuji Rocks Festival, Global Citizen Festival, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball, Farm Aid, Lollapalooza and more. UPROXX called Oh, What a World: Tour "…a celebration of great songwriting," and "enough to make even the biggest skeptic say giddyup". Variety says, "her onstage presence and command of the crowd have become arena-sized with ease." star-crossed: unveiled promises to bring even more excitement and energy.2022 star-crossed: unveiled US tour:Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy CenterJan 20 / Chicago, IL / United CenterJan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile CenterJan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseJan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank ArenaJan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo CenterJan 27 / Boston, MA / TD GardenFeb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One ArenaFeb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square GardenFeb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm ArenaFeb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone ArenaFeb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines CenterFeb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball ArenaFeb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland ArenaFeb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center.



