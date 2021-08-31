tha.bzn$$ Unveils New Single "echo.chamber"



The new single from this project, "echo.chamber", takes an honest and sober look at how society communicates and interacts today, with infectious flows and catchy hooks, it would seem that tha.bzn$$ has quite a lot to say.

Stream more of the music of tha.bzn$$ on his Spotify and Soundcloud. Follow him on Instagram to get more updates on their processes.



Coming from a small town with an almost non-existent population tha.bzn$$ is a multi-talented artist with a penchant for everything. Going from military service and war-time deployment, he then went on to get a degree in software development that led to him becoming a computing platform architect and engineer. Constantly evolving and learning, tha.bzn$$ is now intently pursuing music, rapping both in both English and Spanish, with beats that are sure to make you leap to your feet, and sway to the beat. In his quest for music, tha.bzn$$ hopes to be a conduit for all those who feel creatively bound, channeling their energies into his music that he can then use to come more creative.



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tha.bzn.ss/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4jCKIST7k-MJtHYMKsKhCw

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/leaveit2beaver

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/thabznss

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6MnHvccwv0q0fzwtHUoyHw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Creating a unique mix of sounds that are sure to ensnare viewers and listeners alike and inspired by the relaxing vibes and sounds for the Latin world, the new upcoming album by the tha.bzn$$, "Bilingual Basement Music Vol. 1", is sure to amaze listeners. Showing his dynamic range, tha.bzn$$ (the business) demonstrates his finesse as the album encompasses everything from beats that're sure to make listeners sway to higher places of relaxation, to ones that are melancholic taking the listeners into the minds of the tha.bzn$$ as he goes into through moments of self-doubt and reflection that necessitate the need for him to question himself. Leading to an experience where the listeners get to truly feel the depths of the creativity of tha.bzn$$ in this endeavour.The new single from this project, "echo.chamber", takes an honest and sober look at how society communicates and interacts today, with infectious flows and catchy hooks, it would seem that tha.bzn$$ has quite a lot to say.Stream more of the music of tha.bzn$$ on his Spotify and Soundcloud. Follow him on Instagram to get more updates on their processes.Coming from a small town with an almost non-existent population tha.bzn$$ is a multi-talented artist with a penchant for everything. Going from military service and war-time deployment, he then went on to get a degree in software development that led to him becoming a computing platform architect and engineer. Constantly evolving and learning, tha.bzn$$ is now intently pursuing music, rapping both in both English and Spanish, with beats that are sure to make you leap to your feet, and sway to the beat. In his quest for music, tha.bzn$$ hopes to be a conduit for all those who feel creatively bound, channeling their energies into his music that he can then use to come more creative.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tha.bzn.ss/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4jCKIST7k-MJtHYMKsKhCwSoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/leaveit2beaverReverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/thabznssSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6MnHvccwv0q0fzwtHUoyHw



