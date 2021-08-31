Ace Cauzi Releases "Sneaky Linkz"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rapper/Songwriter and Milwaukee Wisconsin, native Ace Cauzi premieres his single "Sneaky Linkz'' that brings fans into the world of his artistry. The single features Slapp Baby Tre & Gbabyee. His style of music creation is an exploitation of new genres and styles not seen commonly amongst newer artists. The way he's able to combine his melodies with his rapping ability at a high level is very impressive, the triple threat artist raps, sings, and writes all of his music.



The new track features Hip Hop influenced production complimented by soothing vocals and candid songwriting. Ace's core message lies within all the honesty he continues to vividly echo throughout the entire single.



The rising star takes us on a full audio adventure through his lens about his outlook on his life experiences both good and bad. He continues to focus on the topic of hard work and persistence with this track. He manages to craft high quality songs that make you feel like he's speaking directly to you. Whether you've gone through that situation in the past or if you're currently going through it the relatability will still be the same.



The song has a strong message with an honest tone that Ace has laid out for us to dissect. Love and romance in this new age is one of the most complicated and relatable topics by many fans when their favorite artist sings/raps about it. The words are always something they can put together to find a similar experience in their own life. Ace continues to allow his fans to relate to him with throughout the entire song.



The relatability and honesty in his music is what allows fans to connect with him so much. When they listen to Ace they feel as if they know him personally and they don't feel like they are alone with what they're going through in life at the moment.



