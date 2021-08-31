Linda Imperial Releases New Single 'You're A Fake'



"I've always had to reinvent myself in music." Says Linda.

"You're A Fake" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/lindaimperial_youreafake. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Linda Imperial continues to showcase her trademark emotional, stand and deliver, heartfelt vocals on this latest track on the heels of her new EP release "Heart Rock.""I've always had to reinvent myself in music." Says Linda."This Industry is a very black & blue business. So, being a part of it, I would try to use my experiences as fodder to express myself in whatever art form I was doing at the time, writing, acting, singing, and so on. I got together with a dear friend and neighbor who happened to be a great guitar player, Chris Towzy. We were one-time bandmates, there've been many through the years. He was working on his solo album at the time we were collaborating and co-wrote "You're a Fake" with me and that's how it came to be. The good and bad relationships were obvious to write about, but I also wanted to write about the dark side of the music business also, and my resilience with it, so it's basically about the music industry and my relationship with it.""You're A Fake" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/lindaimperial_youreafake.



