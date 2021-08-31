Ivan Pica Releases The Powerful, Groovy House Tune 'When You Move'



Ivan has performed in over forty-two countries around the world, playing at iconic clubs Space of Sound, Ministry of Sound, Cafe Olé, Pacha and many more, all of whom are accompanied by deejays Tiësto,



Internationally, Ivan is considered one of the most influential music producers in the market, receiving numerous awards from Deejay magazine and releasing music on labels such as Toolroom, Spinnin, Defected, Deeperfect, Hotfingers, Younan Music, Global Underground, 303Lovers, CR2, Starlight and Urbana. Ivan has also remixed music for Joe T Vanelli, Amo and Navas, Greg Cerrone, Dj Chus,



Ivan is the owner of three record labels, Bilingual, Sunset and Automatica and has a radio show called Basic Music, which has been going for eight years with 300000 weekly listeners and is broadcasted in FM across fifteen countries.

Be on the lookout for more top quality music from Ivan via Brook Gee Records in the future and beyond!

https://www.facebook.com/ivanpicamusic

https://www.instagram.com/ivanpica

https://twitter.com/IvanPicaMusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Spanish DJ and producer, Ivan Pica releases a powerful, groovy house tune 'When You Move' on Australian label, Brook Gee Records.Ivan has performed in over forty-two countries around the world, playing at iconic clubs Space of Sound, Ministry of Sound, Cafe Olé, Pacha and many more, all of whom are accompanied by deejays Tiësto, David Guetta, Carl Cox, Fedde Legrand, Funkerman and John Acquaviva to name only a few. Ivan has also shared the main stage with well known, international artists Kanye West, Sugababes, Shakira, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Deadmau5.Internationally, Ivan is considered one of the most influential music producers in the market, receiving numerous awards from Deejay magazine and releasing music on labels such as Toolroom, Spinnin, Defected, Deeperfect, Hotfingers, Younan Music, Global Underground, 303Lovers, CR2, Starlight and Urbana. Ivan has also remixed music for Joe T Vanelli, Amo and Navas, Greg Cerrone, Dj Chus, Peter Gelderblom, Rene Amesz, Wally Lopez and Roger Sanchez.Ivan is the owner of three record labels, Bilingual, Sunset and Automatica and has a radio show called Basic Music, which has been going for eight years with 300000 weekly listeners and is broadcasted in FM across fifteen countries.Be on the lookout for more top quality music from Ivan via Brook Gee Records in the future and beyond!https://www.facebook.com/ivanpicamusichttps://www.instagram.com/ivanpicahttps://twitter.com/IvanPicaMusic



