Black Book Sells Over 100k Copies

Dive into the world of Slavic legend and folklore, and test your newfound knowledge of its mythology. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fight evil forces in this Slavic folklore-inspired game proves popularAugust 30, 2021 | HypeTrain Digital and Morteshka are pleased to announce that Black Book, their tactical card-based RPG based on Slavic myths, has sold over 100,000 copies in its first few weeks of release. Players are able to adventure on PC (Epic Games Store, GoG, Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or take Vasilisa on the go with the Nintendo Switch. Black Book has earned over a 95% overwhelmingly positive score on Steam. Black Book is the haunting tale of a young sorceress Vasilisa seeking the power of Black Book to revive her beloved one. Fight evil forces in card-based battles and explore the world, where humans live alongside mythological creatures. Dive into the cold, yet alluring world of Slavic folktales — and uncover the secrets that hide in the darkness.What others have to say:"Black Book shows its heart: it doesn't localise the Slavic folklore that informs the story; it wants you to meet it there." -Rock, Paper, Shotgun"Black Book is a unique mix of point-and-click adventure and fun card-based deck-building RPG" - GameSpace"If you're interested in learning about Russian mythology, Black Book is practically an educational tool." - GameSkinny"Smart indie RPG with a great setting, fun card battles and interesting characters." -GameStarKey Features:A full English voice over with extensive story dialogues featuring over 150,000 words and 25 hours of gameplay Experience a haunting tale of myth and mystery, set in the backdrop of towns and villages of the late 19th Century;7 Chapters to get through — each with their own main unfolding narrative and multiple side-stories; Battle the evil spirits with the card-collecting, deck-building battle system;Meet all kinds of companions on your way through Cherdyn — from a war-battered soldier to a talking cat with a dry sense of humor;Recruit demonic forces to your cause and use their power to grow stronger;Dive into the world of Slavic legend and folklore, and test your newfound knowledge of its mythology.



