EMMY-Nominated "Cobra Kai" Renewed For A Fifth Season At Netflix Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

Instagram: @CobraKaiSeries Facebook: @CobraKaiSeries Twitter: @CobraKaiSeries New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, for a fifth season with production set to start in Atlanta this fall.· Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.· The first three seasons of Sony Pictures Television's Cobra Kai are now streaming with Season 4 premiering in December 2021.COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).netflix.com/cobrakaiInstagram: @CobraKaiSeries Facebook: @CobraKaiSeries Twitter: @CobraKaiSeries



