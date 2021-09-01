Asking Alexandria Release "Alone Again" Official Music Video





The result of this reflection and renewed creative energy is the band's most cohesive and self-assured record to date. The project's first single, the poignantly powerful, guitar-driven " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The celebrated British rock band Asking Alexandria unveiled the official music video for their new raw, emotional rock anthem "Alone Again." The introspective single, co-written by all five members, received praise from critics upon release earlier this month, with Forbes writing, "'Alone Again' shows the quintet in fine form, with lead singer Danny Worsnop delivering a soaring, impassioned vocal melody and guitarist Ben Bruce unleashing piledriving riffs and a furious, wah-drenched solo." With a vivid and chilling visual directed by Wombat Fire, the track gives fans a taste of what's to come on their highly-anticipated debut album with Better Noise Music, See What's On The Inside, set for worldwide release on October 1. Now more aligned than ever, the band has tapped into a renewed sense of creative energy and rediscovered their love of songwriting and making music together.Earlier this month, the band announced that they'd be heading out on tour to reconnect with fans on A Day To Remember's "Re-Entry Tour" throughout North America. For tickets, a full list of upcoming live shows, and more information, please visit: https://www.askingalexandria.com/.UPCOMING TOUR & FESTIVAL DATESSep. 10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock FestivalSep. 11 - Mansfield, OH - InkcarcerationSep. 25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2021Sep. 28 - Rochester, NY - Main Street ArmorySep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The MetSep. 30 - Washington, DC - The AnthemOct. 02 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E ArenaOct. 04 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17Oct. 07 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery AmphitheaterOct. 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles BallroomOct. 09 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon BallroomOct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The ArmoryOct. 13 - Denver, CO - Mission BallroomOct. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltairOct. 15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra CasinoOct. 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at the Virgin Hotels Las VegasOct. 18 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles AmphitheatreOct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The PalladiumOct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal TheatreOct. 24 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater AmphitheaterOct. 26 - Dallas, TX - South Side BallroomOct. 27 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music CenterOct. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The CriterionOct. 30 - Springfield, MO - O'Reilly Family Event CenterNov. 01 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic AuditoriumNov. 02 - Columbia, SC - The Township AuditoriumNov. 03 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola RoxyNov. 05 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock LiveNov. 06 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine AmphitheaterNov. 13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to RockvilleSince 2008, Asking Alexandria have established a world of rock music that is completely their own. Now, over a BILLION cumulative streams and views later, with a new label behind them - the band signed a global deal withBetter Noise Music in 2021 - the U.K-based rock group are readying their next chapter.Composed today of their original line-up - Ben Bruce [guitar, backing vocals], Danny Worsnop [lead vocals], James Cassells [drums], Cameron Liddell [guitar], and Sam Bettley [bass] - the quintet has arrived at a place of clarity and refreshed sense of artistic purpose. In the early months of 2021, all five members found themselves hunkered down in a house in Franklin, TN, to write and record their new seventh studio album. It was the first time in over a decade that all were together in the same studio. Armed with a new sense of dedication to themselves and to their fans, they went back to their roots and pulled inspiration from some of their earliest influences and musical heroes - Led Zeppelin, Metallica, AC/DC, Queen. With time to reflect on their journey thus far they began preparing their next steps forward as a band. With no gimmicks or cheap tricks to fall back on and a renewed appetite for writing together, they fell in love again, with music and with each other as band mates.In the band's 10+ years as a worldwide touring and recording force, they have achieved unprecedented success earmarked by two gold-certified singles (namely, "Final Episode (Let's Change The Channel)" and "Not The American Average") and three consecutive top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200—Reckless & Relentless [2011], From Death to Destiny [2013], and The Black [2016]. In addition to headlining packed gigs on five continents, they've graced stages alongside Guns N' Roses, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, and Slipknot, to name a few. 2017's self-titled LP Asking Alexandria spawned two of the group's biggest singles to date: "Alone In A Room" (60 million Spotify streams) and "Into the Fire" (50 million Spotify streams). And most recently, they saw critical acclaim with their 2020 sixth full-length studio album Like A House On Fire.The result of this reflection and renewed creative energy is the band's most cohesive and self-assured record to date. The project's first single, the poignantly powerful, guitar-driven " Alone Again " was written by the entire band and is a fitting first offering of the sonic journey on which the world is about to join them. But beyond its moving lyrics and soaring melodies, it is a rally cry and a statement of a group of artists who are here to stay and ready more than ever to be heard.



