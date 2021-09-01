Billie Eilish Performs 'Oxytocin' In New Disney+ Film



The film features an intimate performance of every song in the album's sequential order - for the first and only time - from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.



"Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by



When it debuts on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billie Eillish has released her performance of "Oxytocin" as a first look at her new concert film on Disney+!The film features an intimate performance of every song in the album's sequential order - for the first and only time - from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops."Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.When it debuts on September 3, subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" in both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. When experienced in Dolby, fans will be transported to the Hollywood Bowl, allowing them to feel a deeper connection to this cinematic concert as if they were on stage watching the performance live.



