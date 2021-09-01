Paramount+ Debuts First Look Trailer For New Original Drama Series "Mayor Of Kingstown"





Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN on Sunday, Nov. 14, following a new episode of YELLOWSTONE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the first look trailer for its new original drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, during the service's Television Critics Association virtual presentation. From Academy Award(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of the Emmy nominated series YELLOWSTONE) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the all-star cast includes Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award(R) winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa.MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.As part of Sheridan's deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and 1883 - the YELLOWSTONE origin story premiering on Paramount+ Dec. 19 - are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN on Sunday, Nov. 14, following a new episode of YELLOWSTONE.



