Rag'n' Bone Man & Nothing But Thieves Team Up For Hard Hitting Rock Remix Of 'Alone'

Sun 3rd Amsterdam, Afas Live. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a year that has included soaring to the top of the UK album chart on release in May and holding a Top 10 position for 7 weeks, as well as hair-raising performances at the BRIT Awards & Olympics Homecoming Concert, Rag'n'Bone Man today reveals the results of a recent team up with UK alt rock band Nothing But Thieves, to deliver a driven, never-heard-before remix of his powerful track 'Alone' - LISTEN HERE.Born from the difficulties of producing remixes that truly stand out, and a friendship rooted in the festival circuit, Rag'n'Bone Man and Nothing But Thieves is the unlikely, yet brilliant combo. Replacing electronic beats and hard hitting synths for guitars, bass & pulsing drums, Nothing But Thieves have given this remix the rock edge, on a raw version that shines a light on a song that reveals itself to be fantastically versatile. Rag'n'Bone Man says of the remix; "Most singles I've released so far come with remixes and sometimes it's a bit difficult to imagine what it's going to be like - especially if it's dance or drum & bass. With Alone, I felt like that wasn't going to be possible and I had to think outside the box. I remember seeing Nothing But Thieves at some festivals previously and thinking how amazing they were - I love their sound. I think they've done a really interesting version of this song and it's a real honour to have them on the track."'Alone' was originally written after conversations with a friend who told Rag'n'Bone Man about experiencing judgement from her family for not marrying and having children. "I really feel for women, because men don't get that kind of pressure from their families," he comments. There's a whisper of Stevie Nicks in the opening verses - before a rousing chorus that hits you right in the gut - highlighted even more so in this powerful new version.Rag'n'Bone Man's new music has been embraced across media with the Sunday Times declaring the record as "one of the albums of the year" and MOJO's 4 star review noting "blossoming" songwriting. The album's two stellar singles 'All You Ever Wanted', and 'Anyway Away From Here' (with US superstar P!nk), have also been mainstays on the Radio 1 & Radio 2 playlists, and he turned in all-star TV performances on Comic Relief, Later…with Jools Holland and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.Southend five-piece Nothing But Thieves recently released their new 5-track EP Moral Panic II via RCA Records/Sony Music, which was the follow-up to their #3 acclaimed third album Moral Panic released last year, and features the singles 'Miracle', 'Baby' and 'Futureproof'.After a truly special recent run of sold out intimate headline shows at London's Jazz Cafe, Rag'n'Bone Man is set to play the following UK tour dates later this year and European dates in Spring 2022.OctoberSun 17th Brighton, Brighton CentreMon 18th Dublin, Olympia TheatreTue 19th Belfast, Waterfront HallThu 21st Leeds, O2 AcademyFri 22nd Bristol, O2 AcademySat 23rd Bournemouth, O2 AcademyMon 25th Glasgow, O2 AcademyTues 26th Edinburgh, Corn ExchangeThu 28th Plymouth, PavilionsFri 29th Manchester, O2 ApolloSun 31st Birmingham, O2 Academy BirminghamNovemberMon 1st Norwich, University of East AngliaWed 3rd Newcastle, O2 AcademyThurs 4th Liverpool, Liverpool UniversitySat 6th London, Eventim ApolloEUROPEAN HEADLINE DATESMarch 2022Sun 13th Barcelona, RazzmatazzTue 15th Lyon, La RadiantWed 16th Milan, FabriqueThurs 17th Zurich, Halle 622Sat 19th Lausanne, MetropoleSun 20th Zenith, MunichWed 23rd Prague, O2 UniversumThu 24th Berlin, Verti Music HallSat 26th Hamburg, ZeltphilharmonieSun 27th Copenhagen, Royal ArenaTue 29th Brussels, Forest NationalWed 30th Esch-Sur-Alzette, RochkalThu 31st Cologne, PalladiumAprilSat 2nd Paris, Salle PleyelSun 3rd Amsterdam, Afas Live.