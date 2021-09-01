Rag'n' Bone Man & Nothing But Thieves Team Up For Hard Hitting Rock Remix Of 'Alone'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following a year that has included soaring to the top of the UK album chart on release in May and holding a Top 10 position for 7 weeks, as well as hair-raising performances at the BRIT Awards & Olympics Homecoming Concert, Rag'n'Bone Man
today reveals the results of a recent team up with UK alt rock band Nothing But Thieves, to deliver a driven, never-heard-before remix of his powerful track 'Alone' - LISTEN HERE.
Born from the difficulties of producing remixes that truly stand out, and a friendship rooted in the festival circuit, Rag'n'Bone Man
and Nothing But Thieves
is the unlikely, yet brilliant combo. Replacing electronic beats and hard hitting synths for guitars, bass & pulsing drums, Nothing But Thieves
have given this remix the rock edge, on a raw version that shines a light on a song that reveals itself to be fantastically versatile.
Rag'n'Bone Man
says of the remix; "Most singles I've released so far come with remixes and sometimes it's a bit difficult to imagine what it's going to be like - especially if it's dance or drum & bass. With Alone, I felt like that wasn't going to be possible and I had to think outside the box. I remember seeing Nothing But Thieves
at some festivals previously and thinking how amazing they were - I love their sound. I think they've done a really interesting version of this song and it's a real honour to have them on the track."
'Alone' was originally written after conversations with a friend who told Rag'n'Bone Man
about experiencing judgement from her family for not marrying and having children. "I really feel for women, because men don't get that kind of pressure from their families," he comments. There's a whisper of Stevie Nicks
in the opening verses - before a rousing chorus that hits you right in the gut - highlighted even more so in this powerful new version.
Rag'n'Bone Man's new music has been embraced across media with the Sunday Times declaring the record as "one of the albums of the year" and MOJO's 4 star review noting "blossoming" songwriting. The album's two stellar singles 'All You Ever Wanted', and 'Anyway Away From Here' (with US superstar P!nk), have also been mainstays on the Radio
1 & Radio
2 playlists, and he turned in all-star TV performances on Comic Relief, Later…with Jools Holland
and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
Southend five-piece Nothing But Thieves
recently released their new 5-track EP Moral Panic II via RCA Records/Sony Music, which was the follow-up to their #3 acclaimed third album Moral Panic released last year, and features the singles 'Miracle', 'Baby' and 'Futureproof'.
After a truly special recent run of sold out intimate headline shows at London's Jazz Cafe, Rag'n'Bone Man
is set to play the following UK tour dates later this year and European dates in Spring
2022.
October
Sun 17th Brighton, Brighton Centre
Mon 18th Dublin, Olympia Theatre
Tue 19th Belfast, Waterfront Hall
Thu 21st Leeds, O2 Academy
Fri 22nd Bristol, O2 Academy
Sat 23rd Bournemouth, O2 Academy
Mon 25th Glasgow, O2 Academy
Tues 26th Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
Thu 28th Plymouth, Pavilions
Fri 29th Manchester, O2 Apollo
Sun 31st Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
November
Mon 1st Norwich, University of East Anglia
Wed 3rd Newcastle, O2 Academy
Thurs 4th Liverpool, Liverpool University
Sat 6th London, Eventim Apollo
EUROPEAN HEADLINE DATES
March 2022
Sun 13th Barcelona, Razzmatazz
Tue 15th Lyon, La Radiant
Wed 16th Milan, Fabrique
Thurs 17th Zurich, Halle 622
Sat 19th Lausanne, Metropole
Sun 20th Zenith, Munich
Wed 23rd Prague, O2 Universum
Thu 24th Berlin, Verti Music
Hall
Sat 26th Hamburg, Zeltphilharmonie
Sun 27th Copenhagen, Royal Arena
Tue 29th Brussels, Forest National
Wed 30th Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rochkal
Thu 31st Cologne, Palladium
April
Sat 2nd Paris, Salle Pleyel
Sun 3rd Amsterdam, Afas Live.