'Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine Comedy' Set For Release On February 4, 2022; UK & Ireland Tour Announced For Spring 2022

Having now completed his third full decade as a recording artist, The Divine
Comedy, aka Neil Hannon, today announces the treasure trove that is 'Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine
Comedy'- a collection of his finest moments, out February 4th 2022. A 24 track career-spanning roster of hit singles and fan favourites, compiled by Neil and remastered at Abbey Road Studios, Charmed Life includes monumental tracks 'National Express', 'Something For The Weekend', 'Songs of Love', 'Our Mutual Friend', 'A Lady of A Certain Age', 'To The Rescue' and 'Norman and Norma'. It also features brand new track 'The Best Mistakes.'
"I've been luckier than most," Neil Hannon reflected. "I get to sing songs to people for a living and they almost always applaud. So when asked what to call this collection I thought of Charmed Life. I like the song and it rather sums up how I feel about my life." The Best Of will arrive as a 24 track standard 2CD; double heavyweight black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; limited edition double heavyweight colour vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; and as a limited edition 3CD edition containing the 24 track Best Of as well as "Super Extra Bonus Album" - a collection of new and unreleased recordings.
Discussing the bonus album, Neil continues: "It felt right to celebrate thirty years of The Divine
Comedy. I can't give you an overview of these songs. They're a crazy mixed up bunch. Some are strangely seasonal, some relate to what we've all been going through recently, some are just nuts. Enjoy!" In 1990 musical history was made when a 20 year old Neil Hannon signed his first record deal and began releasing one glorious album after another under the name The Divine
Comedy. Twelve magnificent albums and hundreds of spellbinding shows later, Neil Hannon is now, without doubt, a national treasure and one of the finest singer songwriters of his generation.
The Divine
Comedy will be touring the UK and Ireland from April 2022 including a show at the London Palladium on the 3rd of May. Neil says: "I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally. It really is my favourite thing. And it seems fitting that we'll be coming back with a greatest hits set. You know, in case everyone's forgotten who I am and what we do!" Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 10th September.
April 2022
Mon 25th Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Tue 26th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
Wed 27th Edinburgh, Usher
Hall
Fri 29th Brighton, Brighton Dome
Sat 30th York, Barbican
May 2022
Sun 1st Liverpool, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
Tue 3rd London, Palladium
Thu 5th Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Fri 6th Ipswich, Regent Theatre
Sun 8th Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
Mon 9th Southampton, O2 Guildhall
Tue 10th Bath, Forum
Thu 12th Cardiff, St Davids Hall
Fri 13th Halifax, Victoria
Theatre
Sat 14th Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Sun 15th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Tue 17th Cork, Opera House
Thu 19th Dublin, Olympia Theatre
Sat 21st Belfast, Waterfront Hall
Charmed Life - The Best Of Divine
Comedy Tracklisting:
1. Charmed Life
2. National
Express
3. Norman And Norma
4. Something For The Weekend
5. Songs Of Love
6. The Best Mistakes
7. At The Indie Disco
8. Bad Ambassador
9. A Lady Of A Certain Age
10. Becoming More Like Alfie
11. Come Home Billy Bird
12. Have You Ever Been In Love
13. Our Mutual Friend
14. Generation Sex
15. How Can You Leave Me On My Own
16. Perfect Lovesong
17. Your Daddy's Car
18. You'll Never Work In This Town Again
19. Absent Friends
20. Everybody Knows (Except You)
21. The Certainty Of Chance
22. Sunrise
23. To The Rescue
24. Tonight We Fly
Bonus (Deluxe 3CD / Deluxe
Digital)
1. I'll Take What I Can Get
2. Don't Make Me Go Outside
3. Who Do You Think You Are
4. The Adventurous Type
5. When When When
6. Home For The Holidays
7. Te Amo España
8. Perfect Lovesong 2021
9. Simple
Pleasures
10. Those Pesky Kids.