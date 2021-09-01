'Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine Comedy' Set For Release On February 4, 2022; UK & Ireland Tour Announced For Spring 2022





"I've been luckier than most," Neil Hannon reflected. "I get to sing songs to people for a living and they almost always applaud. So when asked what to call this collection I thought of Charmed Life. I like the song and it rather sums up how I feel about my life." The Best Of will arrive as a 24 track standard 2CD; double heavyweight black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; limited edition double heavyweight colour vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; and as a limited edition 3CD edition containing the 24 track Best Of as well as "Super Extra Bonus Album" - a collection of new and unreleased recordings.



Discussing the bonus album, Neil continues: "It felt right to celebrate thirty years of The



The



April 2022

Mon 25th Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Tue 26th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Wed 27th Edinburgh,

Fri 29th Brighton, Brighton Dome

Sat 30th York, Barbican



May 2022

Sun 1st Liverpool, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

Tue 3rd London, Palladium

Thu 5th Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Fri 6th Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Sun 8th Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

Mon 9th Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Tue 10th Bath, Forum

Thu 12th Cardiff, St Davids Hall

Fri 13th Halifax,

Sat 14th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sun 15th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Tue 17th Cork, Opera House

Thu 19th Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Sat 21st Belfast, Waterfront Hall



Charmed Life - The Best Of

1. Charmed Life

2.

3. Norman And Norma

4. Something For The Weekend

5. Songs Of Love

6. The Best Mistakes

7. At The Indie Disco

8. Bad Ambassador

9. A Lady Of A Certain Age

10. Becoming More Like Alfie

11. Come Home Billy Bird

12. Have You Ever Been In Love

13. Our Mutual Friend

14. Generation Sex

15. How Can You Leave Me On My Own

16. Perfect Lovesong

17. Your Daddy's Car

18. You'll Never Work In This Town Again

19. Absent Friends

20. Everybody Knows (Except You)

21. The Certainty Of Chance

22. Sunrise

23. To The Rescue

24. Tonight We Fly



Bonus (Deluxe 3CD /

1. I'll Take What I Can Get

2. Don't Make Me Go Outside

3. Who Do You Think You Are

4. The Adventurous Type

5. When When When

6. Home For The Holidays

7. Te Amo España

8. Perfect Lovesong 2021

9.

10. Those Pesky Kids. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having now completed his third full decade as a recording artist, The Divine Comedy, aka Neil Hannon, today announces the treasure trove that is 'Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine Comedy'- a collection of his finest moments, out February 4th 2022. A 24 track career-spanning roster of hit singles and fan favourites, compiled by Neil and remastered at Abbey Road Studios, Charmed Life includes monumental tracks 'National Express', 'Something For The Weekend', 'Songs of Love', 'Our Mutual Friend', 'A Lady of A Certain Age', 'To The Rescue' and 'Norman and Norma'. It also features brand new track 'The Best Mistakes.'"I've been luckier than most," Neil Hannon reflected. "I get to sing songs to people for a living and they almost always applaud. So when asked what to call this collection I thought of Charmed Life. I like the song and it rather sums up how I feel about my life." The Best Of will arrive as a 24 track standard 2CD; double heavyweight black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; limited edition double heavyweight colour vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; and as a limited edition 3CD edition containing the 24 track Best Of as well as "Super Extra Bonus Album" - a collection of new and unreleased recordings.Discussing the bonus album, Neil continues: "It felt right to celebrate thirty years of The Divine Comedy. I can't give you an overview of these songs. They're a crazy mixed up bunch. Some are strangely seasonal, some relate to what we've all been going through recently, some are just nuts. Enjoy!" In 1990 musical history was made when a 20 year old Neil Hannon signed his first record deal and began releasing one glorious album after another under the name The Divine Comedy. Twelve magnificent albums and hundreds of spellbinding shows later, Neil Hannon is now, without doubt, a national treasure and one of the finest singer songwriters of his generation.The Divine Comedy will be touring the UK and Ireland from April 2022 including a show at the London Palladium on the 3rd of May. Neil says: "I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally. It really is my favourite thing. And it seems fitting that we'll be coming back with a greatest hits set. You know, in case everyone's forgotten who I am and what we do!" Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 10th September.April 2022Mon 25th Birmingham, Symphony HallTue 26th Manchester, Bridgewater HallWed 27th Edinburgh, Usher HallFri 29th Brighton, Brighton DomeSat 30th York, BarbicanMay 2022Sun 1st Liverpool, Royal Liverpool PhilharmonicTue 3rd London, PalladiumThu 5th Cambridge, Corn ExchangeFri 6th Ipswich, Regent TheatreSun 8th Oxford, New Theatre OxfordMon 9th Southampton, O2 GuildhallTue 10th Bath, ForumThu 12th Cardiff, St Davids HallFri 13th Halifax, Victoria TheatreSat 14th Newcastle, O2 City HallSun 15th Nottingham, Royal Concert HallTue 17th Cork, Opera HouseThu 19th Dublin, Olympia TheatreSat 21st Belfast, Waterfront HallCharmed Life - The Best Of Divine Comedy Tracklisting:1. Charmed Life2. National Express3. Norman And Norma4. Something For The Weekend5. Songs Of Love6. The Best Mistakes7. At The Indie Disco8. Bad Ambassador9. A Lady Of A Certain Age10. Becoming More Like Alfie11. Come Home Billy Bird12. Have You Ever Been In Love13. Our Mutual Friend14. Generation Sex15. How Can You Leave Me On My Own16. Perfect Lovesong17. Your Daddy's Car18. You'll Never Work In This Town Again19. Absent Friends20. Everybody Knows (Except You)21. The Certainty Of Chance22. Sunrise23. To The Rescue24. Tonight We FlyBonus (Deluxe 3CD / Deluxe Digital)1. I'll Take What I Can Get2. Don't Make Me Go Outside3. Who Do You Think You Are4. The Adventurous Type5. When When When6. Home For The Holidays7. Te Amo España8. Perfect Lovesong 20219. Simple Pleasures10. Those Pesky Kids.



