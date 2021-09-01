Cara Willer Releases New Unapologetically Folk-Pop Single 'Home'





From meeting a piano player in the street who became her music mentor to a Worship pastor asking her to join and sing for the worship team - her journey began to gain momentum. And after door after door, people began to say yes. Now Cara is following her passion and is set to release further tracks throughout 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent singer/songwriter Cara Willer has unveiled her latest single, "Home", across all major streaming platforms. The release of "Home" follows Cara's release of three previous singles throughout 2021, inspired by her experiences, adopted to encourage and empower others. Cara believes that while there is healthy room for anger and sadness within ourselves, it's easy to become trapped in cycles, so she wants to use her music to redirect people to hope.Her latest release, "Home", was written during a solo road trip Cara took earlier this Spring and was inspired by the women in her life who have comforted her through loss, insecurity, and heartbreak. Specifically, calling on a time when her Aunt and roommate helped her discover the truth in herself when she really needed it. Cara also wrote the song in the hope that when people listen they feel encouraged and warm and remember they're not alone."My favourite thing about "Home" is how it can impact people, to comfort them, heal them, remind them - whatever they find from it." - Cara Willer.Acoustic, authentic and unapologetically Folk-Pop, "Home" wouldn't be out of place as the soundtrack to an anticipated season finale. Working with The Online Recording Studio's producer, Kane Whitelam (whose backing vocals also feature on the track), the duo turned a song Cara wrote within a week into a track you want to put on repeat this Summer. This track has also been a turning point for Cara in discovering her style as an artist, learning that a blend of Pop, Folk & Americana truly encapsulates her sound.Much like the meaning behind "Home", Cara is on a mission for her music to bring encouragement and joy to those who listen. When you meet Cara, you find that she's genuine in her style and radiates undeniably positive energy. Day to day, Cara is committed to making people she meets feel warm and supported - whilst also reflecting this in her music. Music has always been a considerable part of Cara's life. She was writing and singing original songs before she reached her teenage years, and when she got to high school, she studied the guitar. That's when songwriting became not just a hobby but a meaningful outlet for her creative expression and something she wanted to take a shot at pursuing professionally.Then, when Cara went to college, she auditioned for the Music Program but wasn't accepted. This knockback affected Cara's confidence, and music was put on the back burner whilst she focused on her studies. However, a year and a half ago, Cara felt it was time to start writing again. She didn't expect what it would turn into, but she wanted to be faithful to that call, and then door after door started opening.From meeting a piano player in the street who became her music mentor to a Worship pastor asking her to join and sing for the worship team - her journey began to gain momentum. And after door after door, people began to say yes. Now Cara is following her passion and is set to release further tracks throughout 2021.



