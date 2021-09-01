Anthony Hamilton Celebrates "The New Black"





But when all is sung and done, Hamilton is more than committed to dedicating his upcoming Love is The New



This curious move may take a few hard listens in getting adjusted to Hamilton in somewhat of a background vocalist role. Undoubtedly, the spot-on seventies smooth funk drenched soundtrack aligns the celebratory mood: "I know where I'm going / You know where it's at / One thing that's for sure / Love is the new Black."

And fans will highly appreciate Love is The New New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's hard to fathom that 5 years have passed since Anthony Hamilton's last CD. However, the formidable soul stylist continued to be on our radar with a few preview singles from the CD, " Mercy " and "You Made a Fool of Me," and on the side - a return to his gospel roots guesting with Travis Greene. In a decorated career dominating the top 10 R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard album charts and being honored by his home state of North Carolina as an inductee in its Music Hall of Fame, the singer/songwriter now adds record label head with his My Music Box moniker thru BMG Rights Management.But when all is sung and done, Hamilton is more than committed to dedicating his upcoming Love is The New Black to living love and life at its fullest despite a stubborn pandemic. Our latest spotlight accommodates these thoughts with the anthemic title track, which shapes into a two-and-a-half-minute interlude.This curious move may take a few hard listens in getting adjusted to Hamilton in somewhat of a background vocalist role. Undoubtedly, the spot-on seventies smooth funk drenched soundtrack aligns the celebratory mood:And fans will highly appreciate Love is The New Black - the single and CD - for therapeutic and truthful musical statements presented by one of soul music's finest messengers.



