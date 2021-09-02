Elton John Announces 'The Lockdown Sessions'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Elton John has today announced the forthcoming release of The Lockdown Sessions. An album of collaborations recorded remotely over the last 18 months The Lockdown Sessions will be released on 22nd October via EMI Records/Universal Music.
In March 2020 Elton was forced to pause his record breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to the unfolding COVID pandemic. As the world began to shut down, different projects presented themselves with artists Elton had enjoyed getting to know through his Apple Music
show Rocket Hour. This was the beginning of one of Elton's boldest and most interesting records to date that he has billed The Lockdown Sessions. This album saw Elton coming full circle and returning to his roots as a session musician. While it was no easy feat recording during a pandemic, a completely new way of working for Elton, he leaned into the challenge with some magnificent results.
Kicking off with current single 'Cold Heart
(PNAU Remix)'with Dua Lipa, the album takes the listener on a heady journey through many different genres, all held together with expert finesse and understanding by one of the greatest champions of music of our time. Much more than a mere collaboration album, The Lockdown Sessions is a dazzlingly diverse collection of 16 tracks with 10 brand new unreleased tracks that celebrates togetherness and sees Elton collaborating with an unparalleled range of artists only he could draw together. The enduring influence of his musical milestone with one of the most ambitious projects ever conceived. An unprecedented 20+ artists feature spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique style to the album that is sure to hold its place amongst one of pop and rock's greatest songbooks. The Lockdown Sessions sees Elton collaborate with GRAMMY Award winning producer Andrew Watt on five of the tracks.
In Elton's words: "The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."
An unparalleled career that has forever changed the cultural landscape, Elton John's collaborations with Bernie Taupin and others continue to shape the cultural landscape, break records, top charts and win new fans across the generations. We've had the book, the film, the farewell tour, the fashion collections and the greatest hits. And now with The Lockdown Sessions available on digital formats, fans can enter Elton's new world which is no doubt another fitting addition to his oeuvre.
Tracklist:
Elton John
& Dua Lipa
- Cold Heart
(PNAU Remix)
Elton John, Young Thug
& Nicki Minaj
- Always Love You
Surfaces
feat. Elton John
- Learn To Fly
Elton John
& Charlie Puth
- After All
Rina Sawayama & Elton John
- Chosen Family
Gorillaz
feat. Elton John
& 6LACK
- The Pink Phantom
Elton John
& Years & Years
- It's a sin (global reach mix)
Miley Cyrus
feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith - Nothing Else Matters
Elton John
& SG Lewis - Orbit
Elton John
& Brandi Carlile
- Simple
Things
Jimmie Allen
& Elton John
- Beauty In The Bones
Lil Nas X
feat. Elton John
- One Of Me
Elton John
& Eddie Vedder
- E-Ticket
Elton John
& Stevie Wonder
- Finish Line
Elton John
& Stevie Nicks
- Stolen Car
Glen Campbell
& Elton John
- I'm Not Gonna Miss You
Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top- selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, and 23 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, reached the Top 5 of the UK album charts on its release in November 2017, becoming Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album in the process. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s. Elton announced the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018.
Encompassing 5 continents, and over 350 dates, this 3-year-long tour started in September
2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In 2019 it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour and Pollstar's Major Tour Of The Year. To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. 2019 also saw the release of 'Rocketman' and global bestselling autobiography, 'ME'. An epic fantasy musical motion picture of Elton's life, Rocketman has been a commercial and critical hit, taking close to $200m at the box office. It has won an Oscar, two Golden Globe
Awards and a Critics' Choice Award and garnered BAFTA nominations. Its soundtrack was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award.