Becca Bowen Releases New Single 'Better Than The Dream'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country artist Becca Bowen has released a new single titled "Better Than The Dream." Produced by Sal Oliveri, the new single was written by well-known writers Jamie Floyd, Rebecca Lyn Howard, Rachel Thibodeau, and Makayla Parry.

"I am excited to release this feel-good love song! I have been wanting to release a song that would leave listeners with a smile. This song is positive and uplifting and that is what I was looking for. This song was pitched to me by a group of amazing writers Rebecca Lynn Howard, Jamie Floyd, Rachel Thibodeau, and Mikayla Perry. I absolutely couldn't turn it down. Right now I feel like the world needs some love and this song brings that happy vibe! It's about when your reality becomes better than the dream," explains Becca.



Her debut single, "Love Me, Leave It" put Becca Bowen on the map within country music. Since then, Becca has released "Just Be You," "Home," and "Gunshots or Fireworks." Earlier this year, Becca participated in the Outdoor Channel's popular show For Love Or Likes which she came out the champion of the completion.



