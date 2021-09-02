Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Justin Bieber To Perform At MTV's Video Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Justin Bieber will perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, LIVE from Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

Bieber leads this year's VMAs nominations with seven nods, including two of the night's biggest awards, "Video of the Year" and "Artist of the Year."
No stranger to MTV or the iconic stage, Bieber returns to the "VMAs" for the first time in six years after delivering a moving performance of "What Do You Mean?" In 2015.

Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots have all been announced as part of this year's must-see lineup.
The legendary Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever MTV "VMAs" Global Icon Award at this year's show. The band will also perform at this year's show, marking their return to the "VMAs" stage for the first time since 2007.






