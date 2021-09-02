Legendary Greek Composer, Mikis Theodorakis, Dies Aged 96



He had been hospitalized in 2019 in the private Iatriko Kentro clinic in a northern suburb of the capital after suffering from heart problems.

The composer penned what is probably the best-known piece of Greek music, the film score to "Zorba the Greek," an instrumental which is still played and danced to around the world to this day.



During his sixty-year career, Theodorakis wrote over 1,000 songs, many symphonic works, cantatas and oratorios, music for dozens of plays and tragedies, operas and music for the cinema.



Theodorakis was born in Chios on July 29, 1925, to a Cretan father and an Asia Minor mother.

Due to the professional capacity of his father (senior civil servant) he spent his childhood moving to various cities in Greece, including Mytilene, Syros, Athens, Ioannina, Argostoli, Patras, Pyrgosand Tripoli.

Before World War II he had discovered his love for music and wrote his first compositions, while in 1942 he published his first poems, under the pseudonym

In 1943, he settled permanently in Athens and continued his musical studies, with Philoktitis Economidis as his teacher. At the same time, he worked with the resistance, working through the ranks of EPON and the KKE. He was arrested by the Italians and sent to prison.

During the Civil War (1946-1949) he was exiled first to Ikaria and then to Makronisos. His political persecutions do not stop his creative work. He composed works of classical music and on March 5, 1950, his first play, "Festival of Asi-Gonia" (1946), was presented at the Orpheus theatre in Athens, by the Athens State Orchestra.



With the imposition of the dictatorship of April 21, 1967, a new cycle of persecution and exile will begin for the composer, which will end in 1970 with the amnesty that will be granted to him after international outcry.

The composer went abroad and gave dozens of concerts against the colonels, which will make him known everywhere as a symbol of the anti-dictatorship struggle.



Biography :

Michail "Mikis" Theodorakis (Greek: Μιχαήλ (Μίκης) Θεοδωράκης [ˈmicis θeoðoˈɾacis]; 29 July 1925 - 2



He scored for the films Zorba the Greek (1964), Z (1969), and Serpico (1973). He composed the "Mauthausen Trilogy", also known as "The Ballad of Mauthausen", which has been described as the "most beautiful musical work ever written about the Holocaust" and possibly his best work. He is viewed as Greece's best-known living composer. He was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize.



Politically, he is associated with the left because of his long-standing ties to the Communist Party of Greece. He was an MP for the KKE from 1981 to 1990. Nevertheless, in 1989 he ran as an independent candidate within the centre-right New Democracy party, in order for the country to emerge from the political crisis that had been created due to the numerous scandals of the government of



Mikis Theodorakis was born on the Greek island of Chios and spent his childhood years in different provincial Greek cities such as Mytilene, Cephallonia, Patras, Pyrgos, and Tripoli. His father, a lawyer and a civil servant, was from the small village of Galatas on Crete and his mother, Aspasia Poulakis, was from an ethnically Greek family in Çeşme, in what is today Turkey. He was raised with Greek folk music and was influenced by Byzantine liturgy; as a child he had already talked about becoming a composer.



His fascination with music began in early childhood; he taught himself to write his first songs without access to musical instruments. He took his first music lessons in Patras and Pyrgos, where he was a childhood friend of



During the periods when he was not obliged to hide, not exiled or jailed, he studied from 1943 to 1950 at the Athens Conservatoire under Filoktitis Economidis. In 1950, he finished his studies and took his last two exams "with flying colours". He went to Crete, where he became the "head of the Chania Music School" and founded his first orchestra. At this time he ended what he has called the first period of his musical writing.

In 1954 he travelled with his young wife Myrto Altinoglou to Paris where he entered the Conservatory and studied musical analysis under Olivier Messiaen and conducting under Eugene Bigot. His time in Paris, 1954-1959, was his second period of musical writing.



His symphonic works: a Piano concerto, his first suite, his first symphony, and his scores for the ballet: Greek Carnival, Le Feu aux Poudres, Les Amants de Teruel, received international acclaim. In 1957, he won the Gold Medal in the Moscow



Notable works up to 1960:

1. Chamber Music: Four String Quartets; Trio for piano, violin, cello;

2. Symphonic music: Assi-Gonia (symphonic movement; Piano Concerto "Helicon"; Symphony No.1 (Proti Simfonia); Suites n° 1, 2 et 3 for orchestre; La Vie et la Mort / Live and Death (for voice and strings); Œdipus Tyrannos (for strings; later for quartet and symphony orchestra); Piano Concerto;

3. Ballets: Greek Carnival; Le Feu aux Poudres; Les Amants de Teruel; Antigone;

4. Filmscores: The Barefoot Battalion (Greg Tallas); Ill Met by Moonlight and Honeymoon (Powell and Pressburger); Faces in the Dark (David Eady).



In 1960, Theodorakis returned to Greece and his roots in Greek music: With his song cycle Epitaphios he started the third period of his composing and contributed to a cultural revolution in his country. His most significant and influential works are based on Greek and world poetry - Epiphania (Giorgos Seferis),



He founded the



During 1964, he wrote the music for the Michael Cacoyiannis film Zorba the Greek, whose main theme, since then, exists as a trademark for Greece. It is also known as "Syrtaki dance", inspired by old Cretan traditional dances.



Main works of this period:

1. Song cycles: Epitaphios (Yannis Ritsos); Archipelagos (Songs of the Islands), Politia A & B (Songs of the City), Epiphania (Giorgos Seferis, Nobel Prize 1963), Mikres Kyklades (Odysseas Elytis), Chrysoprasino Fyllo (Golden-green leaf), Mauthausen (Iakovos Kambanellis), Romiossini (Yannis Ritsos), Thalassina Feggaria (Moons of the Sea)

2. Oratorio: To Axion Esti (Odysseas Elytis, Nobel Prize 1979), cf. Theodorakis on Axion Esti

3. Music for the Stage: The Hostage (Brendan Behan); Ballad of the Dead

4. Film scores: Phaedra (Jules Dassin), The Lovers of Teruel (Raymond Rouleau), Five Miles to Midnight (Anatole Litvak), Electra and Zorba the Greek (Michalis Cacoyannis), To Nisi tis Afroditis (Harilaos Papadopoulos)

5. The "Mauthausen Trilogy" also known as "The Ballad of Mauthausen", a series of songs with lyrics based on poems written by Greek poet Iakovos Kambanellis. It has been described as the "most beautiful musical work ever written about the Holocaust" and as "an exquisite, haunting and passionate melody that moves Kambanellis' affecting words to an even higher level". It has also been described as possibly Theodorakis's best work.



On 21 April 1967 a junta (the Regime of the Colonels) took power in a putsch. Theodorakis went underground and founded the "Patriotic Front" (PAM). On 1 June, the Colonels published "Army decree No 13", which banned playing, and even listening to his music. Theodorakis was arrested on 21 August, and jailed for five months. Following his release end of January 1968, he was banished in August to Zatouna with his wife, Myrto, and their two children, Margarita and Yorgos. Later he was interned in the concentration camp of Oropos.

An international solidarity movement, headed by such personalities as Dmitri Shostakovich, Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Miller, and



Main works under the dictatorship:

1. Song cycles: Ta Laïka (The Popular Songs,

2. Oratorios: Ephiphania Averoff Giorgos Seferis,

3. Film score: Z (Costa-Gavras).



While in exile, Theodorakis fought during four years for the overthrow of the colonels. He started his world tours and gave hundreds of concerts on all continents as part of his struggle for the restoration of democracy in Greece.

He met



Main works written in exile:

1. Song cycles: 18 lianotragouda tis pikris patridas (18 Short Songs of the Bitter Land, Yiannis Ritsos), Ballades (Manolis Anagnostakis), Tis exorias (Songs of the Exile)

2. Oratorio: Canto General, Sections 3 to 6 only (Pablo Neruda)

3. Film scores: The Trojan Women (M. Cacoyannis);



After the fall of the Colonels, Mikis Theodorakis returned to Greece on 24 July 1974 to continue his work and his concert tours, both in Greece and abroad. At the same time he participated in public affairs. In 1978, through his article For a United Left Wing, he had "stirred up the Greek political life. His proposal for the unification of the three parties of the former United Left - which had grown out of the



He was committed to raise international awareness of human rights, of environmental issues and of the need for peace and, for this reason, he initiated, along with the Turkish author, musician, singer, and filmmaker Zülfü Livaneli the Greek-Turkish Friendship Society.

From 1981, Theodorakis had started the fourth period of his musical writing, during which he returned to the symphonic music, while still going on to compose song-cycles. His most significant works written in these years are his Second, Third, Fourth and Seventh Symphony, most of them being first performed in the former German Democratic Republic between 1982 and 1989. It was during this period that he received the Lenin Peace Prize. He composed his first opera Kostas Kariotakis (The Metamorphoses of Dionysus) and the ballet Zorba the Greek, premièred in the



In 1989, he started the fifth period, the last, of his musical writing: He composed three operas (lyric tragedies) Medea, first performed in Bilbao (1 October 1991), Elektra, first performed in Luxembourg (2 May 1995) and Antigone, first performed in Athens' Megaron Moussikis (7 October 1999). This trilogy was complemented by his last opera Lysistrata, first performed in Athens (14 April 2002): a call for peace... With his operas, and with his song cycles from 1974 to 2006, Theodorakis ushered in the period of his Lyrical Life.

For a period of 10 years,



Theodorakis is Doctor honoris causa of several universities, including Montreal, Thessaloniki, and Crete.



Now he lives in retirement, reading, writing, publishing arrangements of his scores, texts about culture and politics. On occasions he still takes position: in 1999, opposing NATO's Kosovo war and in 2003 against the Iraq War. In 2005, he was awarded the Sorano Friendship and Peace Award, the Russian International St.-Andrew-the-First-Called Prize, the insignia of Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of Luxembourg, and the IMC UNESCO International



A final set of songs titled: Odysseia was composed by utilizing poetry written by Costas Kartelias for lyrics. In 2009 he composed a Rhapsody for



On 26 February 2019, Theodorakis was hospitalized due to heart problems. On 8 March 2019, Theodorakis underwent surgery to place a pacemaker at an undisclosed Athens hospital.



Main works after 1974:

1. Song cycles: Ta Lyrika; Dionysos; Phaedra; Beatrice in Zero Street; Radar; Chairetismoi (Greetings); Mia Thalassa (A Sea Full of Music); Os archaios Anemos (Like an Ancient Wind); Lyrikotera (The More-Than-Lyric Songs); Lyrikotata (The Most Lyric Songs); Erimia (Solitude); Odysseia;

2. Music for the Stage: Orestia (dir.: Spyros Evangelatos); Antigone (dir.: Minos Volanakis); Medea (dir.: Spyros Evangelatos)

3. Film scores: Iphigenia (M. Cacoyannis), The Man with the Carnation (Nikos Tzimas)

4. Oratorio: Canto General in 13 Sections, completed in 1981 (Pablo Neruda)

5. Oratorios: Liturgia 2; Missa Greca (Thia Liturgia); Requiem;

6. Symphonic music and cantatas: Symphonies no 2, 3, 4, 7; According to the Sadducees; Canto Olympico; Guitar Rhapsody; Cello Rhapsody; Trumpet Rhapsody (dedicated to Otto Sauter, 2008); Rhysody for

7. Operas: "The Metamorphosis of the Dionysus" (Kostas Karyotakis); Medea; Elektra; Antigone; Lysistrata.



Political views:

Theodorakis has spoken out against Israel's occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. He condemned Greek Prime



Theodorakis is a long-time critic of the United States. During the invasion of Iraq, he called Americans "detestable, ruthless cowards and murderers of the people of the world". He said he would consider anyone who interacted with "these barbarians" for whatever reason as his enemy. Like many Greeks, Theodorakis greatly opposed the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia during the Yugoslav Wars. He participated in a charity concert protesting the bombing in 1999.



On 1 December 2010 Mikis Theodorakis founded "Spitha: People's Independent Movement", a non-political movement which calls people to gather and express their political ideas. The main goal of "Spitha" is to help Greece stay clear of its economic crisis. On 31 May Mikis Theodorakis gave a speech attended by approximately 10,000 people in the center of Athens, criticising the Greek government for the loan debt it has taken from the International Monetary Fund.



Work:

His song cycles are based on poems by Greek authors, as well as by García Lorca and Neruda: Epitaphios, Archipelagos, Politia A-D, Epiphania, The Hostage, Mykres Kyklades, Mauthausen, Romiossini, Sun and Time, Songs for Andreas, Mythology, Night of Death, Ta Lyrika, The Quarters of the World, Dionysos, Phaedra, Mia Thalassa, Os Archaios Anemos, Ta Lyrikotera, Ta Lyrikotata, Erimia, Odysseia. Theodorakis released two albums of his songs and song cycles on Paredon Records and Folkways Records in the early seventies, including his Peoples' Music: The Struggles of the Greek People (1974).



Symphonic works:

• 1952: Piano Concerto "Helikon"

• 1953: First Symphony ("Proti Simfonia")

• 1954-1959: 3 Orchestral Suites

• 1958: Piano Concerto

• 1981: Symphony No 2 ("The Song of the Earth"; text: Mikis Theodorakis) for children's choir, piano, and orchestra

• 1981: Symphony No 3 (texts: Dionysios Solomos; Constantine P. Cavafy; Byzantine hymns) for soprano, choir, and orchestra

• 1983: Symphony No 7 ("Spring-Symphony"; texts: Yannis Ritsos; Yorgos Kulukis) for four soloists, choir, and orchestra

• 1986-1987: Symphony No 4 ("Of Choirs") for soprano, mezzo, narrator, choir, and symphonic orchestra without strings

• 1995: Rhapsody for Guitar and Orchestra

• 1996: Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra

• 2008: Rhapsody for Trumpet and Orchestra (for Piccolo Trumpet, orchestrated by Robert Gulya)

• 2010: "Andalusia" for Mezzo and Orchestra



Chamber music:

• 1942: Sonatina for piano

• 1945: Elegy No 1, for cello and piano

• 1945: Elegy No 2, for violin and piano

• 1946: To Kimitirio (The Cemetery), for string quartet

• 1946: String Quartet No 1

• 1946: Duetto, for two violins

• 1947: Trio, for violin, cello and piano

• 1947: 11 Preludes, for piano

• 1947: Sexteto, for piano, flute and string quartet

• 1949: Study for two violins and cello

• 1952: Syrtos Chaniotikos, for piano and percussion

• 1952: Sonatina No 1, for violin and piano

• 1955:

• 1955: Passacaglia, for two pianos

• 1959: Sonatina No 2, for violin and piano

• 1989: Choros Assikikos, for violoncello solo

• 1996: Melos, for piano

• 2007: East of the Aegean, for cello and piano



Cantatas and oratorios:

• 1960: Axion Esti (text: Odysseas Elytis)

• 1969: The March of the

• 1971-82: Canto General (text:

• 1981-82: Kata Saddukaion Pathi (Sadducean-Passion; text: Michalis Katsaros) for tenor, baritone, bass, choir and orchestra

• 1982: Liturgy No 2 ("To children, killed in War"); texts: Tassos Livaditis, Mikis Theodorakis) for choir

• 1982-83: Lorca, for voice, solo guitar, choir, and orchestra (based on Romancero Gitano, text: Federico García Lorca, translated by Odysseas Elytis)

• 1992: Canto Olympico, for voice, solo piano, choir, and orchestra (texts: Dimitra Manda, Mikis Theodorakis)

• 1999: Requiem (text: St. John Damascene)



Hymns:

• 1970: Hymn for Nasser

• 1973: Hymn for the Socialist Movement in Venezuela

• 1973: Hymn for the Students. dedicated to the victims of Polytechnical School in Athens (18.11.)

• 1977: Hymn of the French Socialist Party

• 1978: Hymn for Malta

• 1982: Hymn of P.L.O.

• 1991: Hymn of the Mediterranean Games

• 1992: "Hellenism" (Greek Hymn for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games of Barcelona)



Ballets:

• 1953: Greek Carnival (choreography: Rallou Manou)

• 1958: Le Feu aux Poudres (choreography: Paul Goubé)

• 1958: Les Amants de Teruel (choreography: Milko Šparemblek)

• 1959: Antigone (choreography: John Cranko)

• 1972: Antigone in Jail (choreography: Micha van Hoecke)

• 1979: Elektra (choreography: Serge Kenten)

• 1983: Sept Danses Grecques (choreography: Maurice Béjart)

• 1987-88: Zorba il Greco (choreography: Lorca Massine)



Operas:

• 1984-1985: Kostas Karyotakis (The Metamorphosis of Dionysos)

• 1988-1990: Medea

• 1992-1993: Elektra

• 1995-1996: Antigone

• 1999-2001: Lysistrata



Music for the stage

Classical tragedies:

• 1959-1960: Phoenician Women (Euripides)

• 1960-1961: Ajax (Sophocles)

• 1965: Trojan Women (Euripides)

• 1966-1967: Lysistrata (Aristophanes)

• 1977: The Suppliants (Aeschylus)

• 1979: The Knights (Aristophanes)

• 1986-1988: Oresteia: Agamemnon, Choephorae, Eumenides (Aeschylus)

• 1987: Hecuba (Euripides)

• 1990: Antigone (Sophocles)

• 1992: Prometheus Bound (Aeschylus)

• 1996: Oedipus Rex (Sophocles)

• 2001: Medea (Euripides)



Modern plays:

• 1960-1961: To Tragoudi tou Nekrou Adelfou (Ballad of the Dead Brother), Musical Tragedy (text: Mikis Theodorakis)

• 1961-1962: Omorphi Poli (Beautiful City), revue (Bost, Dimitris Christodoulou, Christofelis, et al.)

• 1963: I Gitonia ton Angelon (The Quarter of Angels), Music-drama (Iakovos Kambanelis)

• 1963: Magiki Poli (Enchanted City), revue (Mikis Theodorakis, Notis Pergialis, Michalis Katsaros)

• 1971: Antigoni stin Filaki (Antigone in Jail), drama

• 1974: Prodomenos Laos (Betrayed People), music for the theatre (Vangelis Goufas)

• 1975: Echtros Laos (Enemy People), drama (Iakovos Kambanelis)

• 1975: Christophorus Kolumbus, drama (Nikos Kazantzakis)

• 1976: Kapodistrias, drama (Nikos Kazantzakis)

• 1977: O Allos

• 1979: Papflessas, play (Spiros Melas)



International theatre:

• 1961: Enas Omiros (The Hostage), drama (Brendan Behan)

• 1963: The Chinese Wall, drama (Max Frisch)

• 1975: Das Sauspiel, tragicomedy (Martin Walser)

• 1979: Caligula, drama (Albert Camus)

• 1978: Polites B' Katigorias (Second-Class Citizens), drama (Brian Friel)

• 1980: Perikles, tragedy, (William Shakespeare)

• 1994: Macbeth, tragedy (William Shakespeare)



Principal film scores:

• 1957: Ill Met by Moonlight (Director: Michael Powell)

• 1960: Honeymoon (Luna de miel) (Director: Michael Powell, Choreography: Léonide Massine)

• 1960: Faces in the Dark (Director:

• 1961: Shadow of the Cat (Director: John Gilling)

• 1961: Phaedra (Director: Jules Dassin)

• 1962: The Lovers of Teruel (Director: Raymond Rouleau)

• 1962: Five Miles to Midnight (Director: Anatole Litvak)

• 1962: Electra (Director: Michael Cacoyannis)

• 1964: Zorba the Greek (Director: Michael Cacoyannis)

• 1966: A Bullet Through the

• 1967: The Day the Fish Came Out (Director: Michael Cacoyannis)

• 1969: Z (Director: Costa-Gavras)

• 1971: Biribi (Director:

• 1971: The Trojan Women (Director: Michael Cacoyannis)

• 1972:

• 1973: The

• 1973: Serpico (Director:

• 1974: The Rehearsal (Director: Jules Dassin)

• 1976: Actas de Marousia (Director:

• 1977: Iphigenia (Director: Michael Cacoyannis)

• 1980: The Man with the Carnation (Director: Nikos Tzimas)

• 2013: Recycling Medea (Director: Asteris Kutulas)



Scores:

• Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra

• March of the spirit (Oratorio, Full Score)

• Axion esti (Oratorio Full Score)

• Zorbas Ballet (Suite - Ballet, Full Score)

• Carnaval (Suite - Ballet Full, Score)

• Adagio (Full Score) & Sinfonietta (Full Score)

• Epiphania Averof (Cantata)

• Canto Olympico (Oratorio)

• Les Eluard

• Ο κύκλος

• 20 τραγούδια για πιάνο και αρμόνιο

• Η Βεατρίκη στην οδό Μηδέν

• Μια θάλασσα γεμάτη μουσική

• Τα λυρικώτερα

• Τα λυρικώτατα

• Τα πρόσωπα του Ήλιου

• Φαίδρα (Phaedra)

• Λιποτάκτες

• Θαλασσινά φεγγάρια

• Ασίκικο πουλάκη

• Romancero Gitano (για πιάνο - φωνή)

• Τα Λυρικά

• Ταξίδι μέσα στη νύχτα

• Μικρές Κυκλάδες

• Διόνυσος (Dionysus)

• Επιφάνια (Epiphany)

• Επιτάφιος (Epitaph)

• Μπαλάντες. Κύκλος τραγουδιών για πιάνο και φωνή

• Χαιρετισμοί. Κύκλος τραγουδιών για πιάνο και φωνή

• Ένα όμηρος



Internationally available CD releases:

• Mikis Theodorakis & Zülfü Livaneli - Together (Tropical)

• Mikis Theodorakis - First Symphony & Adagio (Wergo/Schott)

• Maria Farantouri - Poetica (Songs by Theodorakis) (Peregrina)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Mikis (Peregrina)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Symphony No. 4 (Wergo/Schott)

• Maria Farantouri - Asmata (Songs by Theodorakis) (Peregrina)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Symphony No. 7 (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Requiem: For soloists, choir and symphonic orchestra (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Symphonietta & Etat de Siege (Wergo/Schott)

• Maria Farantouri & Rainer Kirchmann - Sun & Time: Songs by Theodorakis (Lyra)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Mauthausen Trilogy: In Greek, Hebrew and English (Plaene)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Carnaval - Raven (for mezzo and symphonic orchestra) (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Resistance (historic recordings) (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - First Songs (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Antigone/Medea/Electra (3-Opera Box) (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - The Metamorphosis of Dionysus (Opera) (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - Rhapsodies for Cello and Guitar (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis - East of the Aegean (for cello and piano) (Wergo/Schott)

• Mikis Theodorakis & Francesco Diaz - Timeless (Wormland White)

