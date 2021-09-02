Watch Dogs: Legion Offers Free Weekend 3rd - 5th September



For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, please visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs: Legion will be available to play for free from 3rd to 5th September on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, and Stadia. Players will have access to the single-player campaign and online mode.New players will be able to pre-load the game today, 1st September. The Free Weekend will be available from 5pm (UK time) on 3rd September to 3pm (UK time) on 5th September. Players who want to continue their fight with DedSec in Watch Dogs: Legion will get to keep their game progression and enjoy discounts on the game and Season Pass during the Free Weekend:PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store: 60 percent off the Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions, and 25 percent off the Season Pass.PC via Stadia Pro: 55 percent off the Deluxe Edition and 50 percent off the Gold Edition.PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: 55 percent off the Deluxe Edition and 50 percent off the Gold Edition.In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will go up against those criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion; sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more; they'll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day.Watch Dogs: Legion has a variety of accessibility options, ranging from fully customisable controls to directional audio captions. A full list of accessibility options can be found on news.ubisoft.com.For the latest news on Watch Dogs: Legion and all Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, please visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion.



