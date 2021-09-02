Chloe Rodgers Announces Debut EP 'Back To The Quay' Alongside The Sweeping Title-Track Out Now



Also featuring the recently shared single 'Better View', the new collection 'Back To The Quay' sees



Her newest release, the title-track to her forthcoming EP, 'Back To The Quay' looks to mark this distinct change in her journey with a raw and rustic acoustic number. Adding more levity and texture to her captivating voice, her newest gem is a warm and enticing offering that unveils a perfect example of what to expect on her upcoming release.



Speaking about the new EP, she said, "This EP means a lot to me! It's got 3 original songs on it and 1 Twenty Committee revamp. It's been particularly difficult to create because me and my producer Anders haven't been in the same room at any point so the communication has been a struggle but we got there in the end. I'm really happy to be putting out a couple of tunes that are more upbeat as well as the slower title track, 'Back To The Quay', which is about my papa. 'Free Your Mind' is about how situations and relationships change and fade away over time but we can still hold those we've lost or grew apart from in our hearts. 'Better View' is about how I hope it may be to grow old with somebody. Although I didn't write 'Bones', to me the song symbolises a political stance about the lockdown and how terribly a lot of the world's leader's dealt with it!"



While adding about the new single, "I wrote 'Back To The Quay' about my papa (grandad) after I lost him. He was starting to get dementia, and then had a brain tumour removed and the op went wrong, and it was all downhill from there until he eventually passed away late 2018. He watched his own mum deteriorate in a similar way and always told us he didn't want to make it that far, which is what the first few lines are about. He was an amazing, witty, funny and musical grandad who inspired me to make up stories, to sing and to be myself. I miss him so much. I'm happy with how the song turned out and I think he would have liked it too.I think he'd have loved it actually. His usual word was "tremendous"!!!"



'Back To The Quay' EP Tracklisting:

1. Better View

2. Back To The Quay

3. Bones

4. Free Your Mind



Born and raised in Nottingham - a part of the United Kingdom that she still enjoys living in -



With influences that stretch from PJ







"She was so effortlessly talented", says Källmark, "that we thought she must be performing a series of covers. But she wasn't!" Kallmark subsequently included her as the main vocal component in Twenty Committee, an innovative, contemporaneous project featuring a rotating cast of songwriters and performers bearing a loose resemblance - at least in conception - to that ever-elusive, 1980s abstract phenomenon known as This Mortal Coil. "Chloe is absolutely integral to Twenty Committee and puts her own spin on everything we do together," adds Källmark.

With a string of future releases at the ready, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging artist Chloe Rodgers has now announced her plans for her debut EP 'Back To The Quay', showcased by the mesmerizing title-track.Also featuring the recently shared single 'Better View', the new collection 'Back To The Quay' sees Chloe step away from the more electronic-led aesthetic that she first found fame with, opting instead for a more organic and humbled direction.Her newest release, the title-track to her forthcoming EP, 'Back To The Quay' looks to mark this distinct change in her journey with a raw and rustic acoustic number. Adding more levity and texture to her captivating voice, her newest gem is a warm and enticing offering that unveils a perfect example of what to expect on her upcoming release.Speaking about the new EP, she said, "This EP means a lot to me! It's got 3 original songs on it and 1 Twenty Committee revamp. It's been particularly difficult to create because me and my producer Anders haven't been in the same room at any point so the communication has been a struggle but we got there in the end. I'm really happy to be putting out a couple of tunes that are more upbeat as well as the slower title track, 'Back To The Quay', which is about my papa. 'Free Your Mind' is about how situations and relationships change and fade away over time but we can still hold those we've lost or grew apart from in our hearts. 'Better View' is about how I hope it may be to grow old with somebody. Although I didn't write 'Bones', to me the song symbolises a political stance about the lockdown and how terribly a lot of the world's leader's dealt with it!"While adding about the new single, "I wrote 'Back To The Quay' about my papa (grandad) after I lost him. He was starting to get dementia, and then had a brain tumour removed and the op went wrong, and it was all downhill from there until he eventually passed away late 2018. He watched his own mum deteriorate in a similar way and always told us he didn't want to make it that far, which is what the first few lines are about. He was an amazing, witty, funny and musical grandad who inspired me to make up stories, to sing and to be myself. I miss him so much. I'm happy with how the song turned out and I think he would have liked it too.I think he'd have loved it actually. His usual word was "tremendous"!!!"'Back To The Quay' EP Tracklisting:1. Better View2. Back To The Quay3. Bones4. Free Your MindBorn and raised in Nottingham - a part of the United Kingdom that she still enjoys living in - Chloe is lucky enough to have the kind of disposition that makes you swoon at the impossibility of her existence within the confines of what it is to be a modern day pop star.With influences that stretch from PJ Harvey to Billie Eilish, she notes Thom Yorke as her biggest inspiration, explaining "You know immediately that his lyrics have hidden depths," she suggests, "but the deeper you dig, the further you are from getting to what they might mean." Chloe first came to public attention after accidentally winning Notts X Factor - she was interning at a local record label and was put up for an audition by her boss - which resulted in pecuniary financial advantage, a series of local gigs and a presence on YouTube that brought her to the attention of music producer and composer, Anders Källmark and Crowds And Power record label."She was so effortlessly talented", says Källmark, "that we thought she must be performing a series of covers. But she wasn't!" Kallmark subsequently included her as the main vocal component in Twenty Committee, an innovative, contemporaneous project featuring a rotating cast of songwriters and performers bearing a loose resemblance - at least in conception - to that ever-elusive, 1980s abstract phenomenon known as This Mortal Coil. "Chloe is absolutely integral to Twenty Committee and puts her own spin on everything we do together," adds Källmark.With a string of future releases at the ready, Chloe Rodgers looks to have a bright solo career on the horizon. She is most definitely one to watch in 2021.



