Charli XCX Releases New Single 'Good Ones' With Video



The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today's world - fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits. 'Good Ones' was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin's Wolf Cousins entity, and laments my inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.



Filmed in Mexico and co-directed by my new favorite director:



I have announced 3 special sold-out how i'm feeling now shows:

◦

◦ October 1st @ Le Poisson Rouge, New York (cursed)

◦ October 24th @ Lafayette, London (portal to another dimension)

… Enter at your own risk…



This month, I launched my first standalone podcast 'Charli XCX's Best Song Ever'. I talk to friends and guests from around the world, to discover the songs that have been instrumental in shaping their lives. Everyone's taste so far has been undeniable, and honestly I'm a brilliant interviewer… there's really nothing I can't do… maybe I'm possessed? Listen to the podcast here.



