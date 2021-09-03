S'efforcer Releases New Music Video For "Four Flusher"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) East Coast progressive hardcore outfit S'efforcer have dropped a blistering new single.

"Four Flusher" brings the heavy trio's trademark blend of scintillating riffs, resonating breakdowns. The sharp lyricism is inspired by Dr Herbert Shofield's famous quote "Egotism is the anesthetic which nature gives us to deaden the pain of being a fool"



Immersive, aggressive, and captivating, S'efforcer is a band of its own form. A message behind every motion, the progressive hardcore outfit had its beginnings in southern New York, before spreading their wings further down the East Coast. Drawing inspiration from real world issues and personal experiences, S'efforcer bring a glorious metal melee, nodding to the likes of Invent Animate, Alpha Wolf and Reflections.

2020 saw the release of 'Life}-{Less' on We Are Triumphant, with the trio bringing their highly engaging amalgam of cannoning drums, resonating guitars and a deftly delivered vocal.



