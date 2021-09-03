Elton John Announces 'Farewell' BST Hyde Park Show For 2022





One the most influential and vital artists of all time,



British Summer Time in 2022 will be a huge and eagerly awaited celebration for the nation. BST Hyde Park has been at the centre of London's summer since 2013, bringing the world's biggest artists to the greatest outdoor venue in the world over consecutive weekends with a host of free activities and entertainment during their midweek programme, Open House. And we cannot wait to welcome everyone back.



American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am, Friday 3 September.



That tradition of legendary artists playing very special, career defining shows continues with the Rocket Man. An artist who has redefined music over half a century, he has become a global icon and spanned generations as one of the world's most in demand performers and music tastemakers.



This week he announced a new album, 'The Lockdown Sessions' - 16 songs of collaborations with some of the biggest and most exciting artists in the world. Recorded remotely over the last 18 months, it will be released on October 22, 2021.



Kicking off with current single 'Cold



Fans who pre-order Elton's new album from his official store before midnight on Sunday will receive access to pre-sale tickets for BST from Monday 6th to 8th



Elton John's list of accomplishments are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. In the UK, he has scored 7 Number 1 Albums, and 7 Number 1 Singles (and 31 UK top 10s). Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, and 23 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. His hits are loved the world over - the likes of 'Your Song', 'Rocket Man', 'Candle In the Wind' 'Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting', 'I'm Still Standing', 'Nikita', 'Circle Of Life', 'Tiny Dancer', 'Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word', 'Bennie & The Jets' just scratching the surface of a catalogue of modern standards. His reworked 'Candle in the Wind 1997' sold 33 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling British single of all time.



He composed the classic film soundtrack for 'The Lion King' (winning an Oscar for 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight') which has been turned into a global smash hit theatre show, and received a Tony Award with Tim Rice for their score for musical 'Aida'. In 1995, he composed the music for the stage play 'Billy Elliot', another global phenomenon that was made into a hit film.



His own life story was brought to the big screen in the epic musical fantasy hit film 'Rocketman' in 2019. The film garnered widespread critical and commercial success, winning Elton his second Oscar in the process.



The chance for London to bid farewell to a true hero makes Friday June 24, 2022, a special date in the city's diary.



Already announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2022,



British icons



Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, "American Express presents BST Hyde Park has always stood for the world's biggest and most loved artists bringing not just a performance but a truly one-off and memorable event.



American Express Cardmembers can access presale tickets from 10am, Friday 3 September.



The BST Hyde Park payment plan offers you the option to spread the cost of your booking over a number of months, making it easier and affordable to manage your budget.



American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2022 is back after 2 years away for more unique shows and unforgettable music moments, for the 8th edition. It has become THE place to be in the London summer, a date in the diary for hundreds of thousands of fans every year.



2019 year continued the tradition of must-see experiences that has seen The



There was



In 2022, we will be launching the Hard Rock Stage and entertainment area in celebration of Hard Rock's 50th anniversary and the rich history of Hard Rock



And of course, Open House will return, offering a host of wonderful FREE activities between the weekends of music - free vibrant live music & entertainment, sensational open-air cinema nights, live sport showings, street food, pop up bars and loads for the family too, including the delightful Chickenshed Children's theatre.



Alongside bringing fans the superstar artists they deserve, is a real commitment to Accessibility, Community and Sustainability that American Express presents BST Hyde Park is very proud of and strives to improve year on year.



In 2019, the event was awarded Gold on Attitude Is Everything's Charter of Best Practice for its facilities for deaf and disabled fans - including accessible viewing areas, roaming drinks vendors, lowered counters, dedicated accessible entrances with shuttles from car parking, British Sign Language interpreters for all acts on The Great Oak Stage, accessible toilets at every toilet block, Hearing Induction Loops, free Personal Assistant tickets for all ticket types. American Express presents BST Hyde Park is one of the few festivals that allows and provides facilities for guide dogs.



Community initiatives do not stop with our midweek programme either, it also includes interns from local colleges working with the team, local schools performing at Open House and much more. And sustainability is at the heart of the festival with a green team advising fans on recycling, fuel from 100% renewable resources, 100% biodegradable food packaging, compostable paper cups across the site. Artists are even advised on greener riders. Real time monitoring in 2019 helped reduce energy use by 25% and we continue to find ways to be more and more environmentally friendly.



American Express presents BST Hyde Park is an award-winning festival:

Shortlisted for Best Festival at the

Shortlisted for Best Festival at the Q Awards 2018

Shortlisted for Best Major Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival at the Festival Awards 2018

'Best Live Act' The Cure @ BST Hyde Park at the Live UK Magazine Awards 2018

Shortlisted for Best Major Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival at the UK Festival Awards 2017

AEG/Goldenvoice (organisers of BST) 'Best Promoter' at the UK Festival Awards 2016

Headline Performance of the Year (The Libertines) at the UK Festival Awards 2014

'Festival of the Year' at the UK Event Awards 2013

'Best Use of New Technology' at the Festival Awards 2013



American Express Cardmembers can access presale tickets from 10am, Friday 3 September

Tickets are on general sale from 10am, Friday 10

Ticket prices start at £70 + booking fee

Payment plan



The BST Hyde Park payment plan offers you the option to spread the cost of you booking over a number of months, making it easier and affordable to manage your budget

www.bst-hydepark.com

facebook.com/bsthydepark

@bsthydepark New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American Express presents BST Hyde Park returns in 2022! London's festival is back next year for THE celebration of the summer with Music Royalty. We are honoured to announce that this Royal Park will host the London date of Elton John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour.'One the most influential and vital artists of all time, Elton John announced his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour' in 2018 and embarked on an epic farewell to touring after 50 years on the road. Today, he announces that BST Hyde Park will witness this historic London tour date on Friday 24 June 2022.British Summer Time in 2022 will be a huge and eagerly awaited celebration for the nation. BST Hyde Park has been at the centre of London's summer since 2013, bringing the world's biggest artists to the greatest outdoor venue in the world over consecutive weekends with a host of free activities and entertainment during their midweek programme, Open House. And we cannot wait to welcome everyone back.American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am, Friday 3 September.That tradition of legendary artists playing very special, career defining shows continues with the Rocket Man. An artist who has redefined music over half a century, he has become a global icon and spanned generations as one of the world's most in demand performers and music tastemakers.This week he announced a new album, 'The Lockdown Sessions' - 16 songs of collaborations with some of the biggest and most exciting artists in the world. Recorded remotely over the last 18 months, it will be released on October 22, 2021.Kicking off with current single 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' with Dua Lipa, the album takes the listener on a heady journey through many different genres, all held together with expert finesse and understanding by one of the greatest champions of music of our timeFans who pre-order Elton's new album from his official store before midnight on Sunday will receive access to pre-sale tickets for BST from Monday 6th to 8th September & will have access to guaranteed tickets for the show during this pre-sale window.Elton John's list of accomplishments are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. In the UK, he has scored 7 Number 1 Albums, and 7 Number 1 Singles (and 31 UK top 10s). Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, and 23 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. His hits are loved the world over - the likes of 'Your Song', 'Rocket Man', 'Candle In the Wind' 'Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting', 'I'm Still Standing', 'Nikita', 'Circle Of Life', 'Tiny Dancer', 'Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word', 'Bennie & The Jets' just scratching the surface of a catalogue of modern standards. His reworked 'Candle in the Wind 1997' sold 33 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling British single of all time.He composed the classic film soundtrack for 'The Lion King' (winning an Oscar for 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight') which has been turned into a global smash hit theatre show, and received a Tony Award with Tim Rice for their score for musical 'Aida'. In 1995, he composed the music for the stage play 'Billy Elliot', another global phenomenon that was made into a hit film.His own life story was brought to the big screen in the epic musical fantasy hit film 'Rocketman' in 2019. The film garnered widespread critical and commercial success, winning Elton his second Oscar in the process.The chance for London to bid farewell to a true hero makes Friday June 24, 2022, a special date in the city's diary.Already announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2022, Pearl Jam are bringing us a BST first for 2022, two consecutive shows on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July - as a UK exclusive, a sign of their immense popularity after the 2020 show sold out in record time. Special guests PIXIES are set to support Friday's show, with another huge guest to be announced on Saturday's show and many more to join them across the bill.British icons Duran Duran are back, excited to play their hugely anticipated show on Sunday July 10. Joining them are music legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Grace Jones - both long-time collaborators and great friends of the band.Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, "American Express presents BST Hyde Park has always stood for the world's biggest and most loved artists bringing not just a performance but a truly one-off and memorable event. Elton John has provided the soundtrack to the lives of so many of us and to know that his last tour is coming to Hyde Park, possibly the last time many of us will ever see him play, is one of the most important and 'must see' nights of BST Hyde Park ever."American Express Cardmembers can access presale tickets from 10am, Friday 3 September.The BST Hyde Park payment plan offers you the option to spread the cost of your booking over a number of months, making it easier and affordable to manage your budget.American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2022 is back after 2 years away for more unique shows and unforgettable music moments, for the 8th edition. It has become THE place to be in the London summer, a date in the diary for hundreds of thousands of fans every year.2019 year continued the tradition of must-see experiences that has seen The Rolling Stones return to Hyde Park, Carole King play her classic album Tapestry in full for the first time ever, comebacks for The Strokes and The Libertines and many more.There was Celine Dion owning it, Stevie Wonder stunning with a greatest hits set, Barbra Streisand charming fans and critics alike in a rare show, Florence + The Machine bringing a host of female performers to their day as well as co-headliners The National and finally, Robbie Williams royally entertaining a sold out Hyde Park.In 2022, we will be launching the Hard Rock Stage and entertainment area in celebration of Hard Rock's 50th anniversary and the rich history of Hard Rock Calling festival in Hyde Park. The on-site activation will include a pop-up Hard Rock Cafe experience, Hard Rock Stage viewing areas, a showcase of Hard Rock's music memorabilia collection, a retail location, and other unique experiences for festival site visitors.And of course, Open House will return, offering a host of wonderful FREE activities between the weekends of music - free vibrant live music & entertainment, sensational open-air cinema nights, live sport showings, street food, pop up bars and loads for the family too, including the delightful Chickenshed Children's theatre.Alongside bringing fans the superstar artists they deserve, is a real commitment to Accessibility, Community and Sustainability that American Express presents BST Hyde Park is very proud of and strives to improve year on year.In 2019, the event was awarded Gold on Attitude Is Everything's Charter of Best Practice for its facilities for deaf and disabled fans - including accessible viewing areas, roaming drinks vendors, lowered counters, dedicated accessible entrances with shuttles from car parking, British Sign Language interpreters for all acts on The Great Oak Stage, accessible toilets at every toilet block, Hearing Induction Loops, free Personal Assistant tickets for all ticket types. American Express presents BST Hyde Park is one of the few festivals that allows and provides facilities for guide dogs.Community initiatives do not stop with our midweek programme either, it also includes interns from local colleges working with the team, local schools performing at Open House and much more. And sustainability is at the heart of the festival with a green team advising fans on recycling, fuel from 100% renewable resources, 100% biodegradable food packaging, compostable paper cups across the site. Artists are even advised on greener riders. Real time monitoring in 2019 helped reduce energy use by 25% and we continue to find ways to be more and more environmentally friendly.American Express presents BST Hyde Park is an award-winning festival:Shortlisted for Best Festival at the Music Week Awards 2020Shortlisted for Best Festival at the Q Awards 2018Shortlisted for Best Major Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival at the Festival Awards 2018'Best Live Act' The Cure @ BST Hyde Park at the Live UK Magazine Awards 2018Shortlisted for Best Major Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival at the UK Festival Awards 2017AEG/Goldenvoice (organisers of BST) 'Best Promoter' at the UK Festival Awards 2016Headline Performance of the Year (The Libertines) at the UK Festival Awards 2014'Festival of the Year' at the UK Event Awards 2013'Best Use of New Technology' at the Festival Awards 2013American Express Cardmembers can access presale tickets from 10am, Friday 3 SeptemberTickets are on general sale from 10am, Friday 10 September 2021Ticket prices start at £70 + booking feePayment planThe BST Hyde Park payment plan offers you the option to spread the cost of you booking over a number of months, making it easier and affordable to manage your budgetwww.bst-hydepark.comfacebook.com/bsthydepark@bsthydepark



