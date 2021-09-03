mags Releases "As Long As We're Both Breathing"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Full of confidence for 2021, the Copenhagen-based newcomer is back following last years' critically acclaimed self-titled debut album - and mags is here with a fresh, new and highly energetic touch to her honest electronic pop.



Next up - and ahead of an EP later this fall - is the powerful love-anthem, 'as long as we're both breathing'.

"I wrote 'as long as we're both breathing' as my modern take on the famous words "till death do us part". It's about the declaration of love - to stay together for better or worse. "as long as we're both breathing" is a song that emphasizes the importance of communication and understanding as the keys to balance between love and hate in any close relation - two very different feelings that are often very close to each other on the emotional spectrum," mags explains.



With the release of 'as long as we're both breathing' mags delivers - not just a heartfelt story of love and hate - but one of the most explosive choruses to come out of the Nordic pop scene this year!



mags is a colourful person and an honest, self-reflective songwriter who knows how to portray herself in her songs. Her debut album was praised by Danish media such as GAFFA and Soundvenue while her latest single, 'i can't get over you', made her one of the most talked about Danish artists on international music sites in 2021.



