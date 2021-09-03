Alt-Breakout Christian Leave Unveils Magnetic New Single "10 Steps"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christian Leave returns with a magnetic new single "10 Steps" today on Warner Records. On the track, bright and breezy electric guitar bristles up against his buoyant verses before building towards a chantable chorus. It nods to the nineties with throwback alternative feels and magnetically sunny melodies, tapering off into a hummable lead. He siphons this harmony out of confessional reflections on the ups, downs, and everything in between during his time in Los Angeles.



Christian explains, "I've lived in LA for about 4 years now and, in that time, I've had some of the most overwhelming and confusing periods of my life but also some of the most encouraging, promising, and uplifting moments I've ever experienced; yet I find myself being influenced by the negative more than the positive. This song basically represents a promise to myself to not get run down by the downfalls of everyday life but to be uplifted by the things I've won."



The new track makes its debut ahead of Christian's upcoming North American run supporting beabadoobee on 25+ dates this fall alongside BLACKSTARKIDS, beginning November 1st in Washington, D.C. Tickets are available now at christianleave.world.



