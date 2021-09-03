Could Apple Gaming Ever Be A Thing?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple is a giant tech company worth a mind-blogging two trillion dollars by market cap. Cupertino reported Apple's revenue of $114.4 billion during the last quarter. There are so many arguments on how such high growth is attributed to only one product-the iPhone. We all know that gaming needs huge investments, which Apple can withhold.

When will Apple make a move and introduce Apple gaming? We are yet to see the giant tech make some baby steps into the industry. With the company's potential, popularity, and reputation, Apple might change the Polish gaming industry more significantly.

Apple and mobile gaming

Apple is known globally to make gadgets of high quality, and those that last longer. Everyone in the world desires to have a giant tech product. However, Apple seems to have faced some minor challenges that force it to change things. Technology has grown rampantly, and improvements in the years seem incremental compared to the last few years.

There will come a time where people would not require buying new phones anymore. They will be trying to maybe change the battery and move on. Technology has introduced big screens, HD cameras, and cloud gaming, and we are yet to see more technologies that will brighten our lives.

Companies such as Apple will not wait until they sink to adapt to new measures. That is the reason why mobile gaming will be the savior of the sinking ship. With such a big name, gamers are likely to be attracted to Apple's gaming world.

The quality of their phones will play a significant role in helping Polish players stream their favorite games such as video poker and slots. In addition, the hardware of Apple's gadgets is competent to hold various games. Apple will act as a solution to the annoying problems gamers face, such as space and quality of live streaming.

Apple Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is an innovation that will change the gaming industry. Virtual reality is among the most prominent game-changers players experience today. Developers have introduced platforms that bring a close-to-reality experience, such as the ability to light a cigarette during a game.

Although virtual reality casinos are yet to mature, they can boast some impressive plays. VR has drawn the attention of Apple and other tech companies. Apple has initiated multiple ways to implement virtual and augmented reality in the future of iOS devices and new hardware products. Apple has also acquired several VR companies to improve their research on the VR space.

The tech giant has researched VR for around ten years now, and gamers expect to see quality results of the end product. Acquiring AR glasses is something that will add much to the company's portfolio.

Apple silicon

Apple silicon is expected to drive Apple's growth to a brighter future. Although many claim that mac cannot match iPhone's numbers, it is a matter of time until we watch both compete. Gaming stands at a 180-billion-dollar industry growing year after year. Apple has discovered it is one of the critical factors lacking in its portfolio.

The CEO can't watch such potential in the gaming industry fade away. With an injection of silicon chips, Apple's gaming experience will change drastically and allow gamers to play popular Polish games from their macs and mobile devices.

The next generation demands more robust M1 processors that come with stronger GPU performance. When Apple incentivizes developers to design games, particularly for MacOS, various gamers issues will be resolved. Gamers will no longer complain about why they need a PC to play. Solving the problem will increase MacBook players exponentially.

Apple generates income through its 30% cut on apps and selling games via the iOS app store. Introducing chips on Apple TV might act as an alternative to current consoles. On the other hand, they would be cutting themselves out from the big piece of cake.

Apple is a tech giant company full of potential to expand and grow better. Gaming missing in Apple's portfolio has evoked many reactions. Apple is making plans that will change and dominate the gaming world. Despite the stiff competition in the gaming industry, Apple's game system might stand external forces by bringing new trends such as Virtual Reality.