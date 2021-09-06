Imagine Dragons Release 5th Studio Album "Mercury - Act 1"





With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons unveil their anticipated fifth studio album, Mercury - Act 1, via KIDinaKORNER/ Interscope/ Universal Music listen HERE: https://amzn.to/3n3vSGkTeaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin, Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. The title draws inspiration from the word "mercurial.""This whole record is about high highs and low lows, and that's where the name Mercury came from," says frontman Dan Reynolds in a previously released trailer for Mercury - Act 1. "So that's what this record is really about, is dealing with grief, dealing with losing people, and also celebrating life."AVAILABLE NOW HERE: https://amzn.to/3n3vSGkEarlier this week, " Demons " by Imagine Dragons was certified Diamond (10x Platinum) by the RIAA making them the only band to have three RIAA Diamond singles - " Radioactive " (14x Platinum) and " Believer " (10x Platinum) are the others in that category. " Radioactive " is also tied for the highest single certification with Lil Nas X's " Old Town Road " and Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know."Mercury - Act 1 marks the band's first new music since their 2018 album Origins, and features previously released singles " Wrecked ", "Cutthroat" and "Follow You." All three singles are now available in Spatial Audio.The album's current single "Wrecked," released July 2, debuted at #2 and #4 on Spotify's Top 10 Global chart & Top 10 US Chart respectively. " Wrecked " is a powerful and raw outpouring about grief, loss, and moving forward. Reynolds started writing the song shortly after losing his sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, to cancer. The single garnered critical praise for its emotional honesty and sonic power, with Billboard writing, "The fragility in Reynolds' vocal delivery is moving -- the rock star is stripped bare on the track, and even when the chorus swells to meet the band's arena-sized approach, the singer holds onto that naked emotion for guidance." The song's accompanying music video - like the song itself - finds Reynolds in a confessional visual and exploration of grief."Follow You," released March 12, reached No. 1 on both Mediabase's Alternative Radio chart and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. It marked the band's quickest ascent to the top of the Billboard chart, surpassing the seven-week climb for " Natural " in 2018 and eight-week climb for " Believer " in 2017. " Follow You " is a love song written by Reynolds upon re-marrying his wife after the couple had separated. "I wanted [the song] to represent a love that is realistic. One where love isn't perfect, but it endures," Reynolds has said of the track. The single's accompanying music video, featuring Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, offered a cheeky visual companion piece to fans and caught the attention of press. The video has amassed over 41 million views to date."Cutthroat" was released simultaneously with " Follow You " - the gritty, cinematic video for the song stars Olivia Munn growing increasingly agitated at the DMV and visually depicts the song's frenetic energy.With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s. Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band - "Believer," " Thunder " and "Radioactive." Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence. Night Visions, their 2012 full-length debut, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track " Radioactive " topped Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. 2015's Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EVOLVE, which followed in 2017, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashed three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: "Believer," the GRAMMY-nominated " Thunder " and "Whatever It Takes." All three songs were also top 5 hits at Top 40 radio, with " Thunder " rising to the No. 1 spot. The band's fourth album, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard's Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single " Natural " spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time "most spins in a week" at the format. Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury - Act 1 is set for release on September 3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word "mercurial," Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. " Follow You " and "Cutthroat" were the first glimpses into the record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album's current single, "Wrecked," is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.



