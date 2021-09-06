LANY's New Album 'gg bb xx' Out Now





November 18 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) gg bb xx, the new album from Los Angeles trio LANY, is out now via Interscope Records/Universal Music. They also share a new track, "ex i never had," today alongside a video directed by Andrew Sandler.Earlier this week, the band unveiled plans for a surprise show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles tonight to celebrate the release of gg bb xx, with the first 500 fans who purchased tickets at the box office Thursday night gaining access.This fall, LANY will embark on a North American tour in support of gg bb xx - see full dates below. keshi will support on all North American dates. The tour will also follow a limited run in the U.K. this fall with more dates to be confirmed soon - get tickets now.gg bb xx features previously released tracks "roll over, baby," "never mind, let's break up," "up to me" and "dancing in the the kitchen"—which Uproxx says "showcases the group's knack for penning relatable pop tunes, emphasizing the importance of enjoying life's little moments over a joyous beat." LANY's first new music of 2021 was "I Quit Drinking," a duet with country superstar Kelsea Ballerini which debuted with a live performance at this year's CMT Awards.Following last year's mama's boy—which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Alternative Albums sales chart with more than 300 million streams to date—gg bb xx finds LANY returning to their infectious pop sound, collaborating with an array of notable songwriters and producers including Andrew Goldstein (Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Lauv), John Ryan (Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Harry Styles), David Hodges (Ed Sheeran, 5SOS, Blink 182), Tobias Jesso Jr. (Adele, Sia, HAIM), Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay and more.LANY's breakthrough came with their 2017 self-titled debut, which built an international fanbase and led to sold out arenas across the world. The heartbreak anthems on their 2018 follow-up Malibu Nights cracked the Billboard Album Chart and connected in a huge way across the globe, with their 2019 collaboration with Lauv, "Mean It," garnering further attention. Fronted by songwriter, lyricist and producer Paul Klein, LANY have a social media following of 8.2 million people, have sold more than 415,000 tickets worldwide and played sold-out shows from L.A.'s Greek Theatre to London's Brixton Academy. Their songs have been streamed over three billion times with more than 600 million video views to date.LANY - gg bb xxget awayup to menever mind, let's break updnaroll over, babylive it downdancing in the kitchenex i never hadsomewherecare less'til i don'tone minute left to liveLANY: GG BB XX TOUR 2021 September 17 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival September 23 Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy Birmingham September 24 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Academy September 25 Dublin, Ireland The Helix September 27 Glasgow, U.K. O2 Academy Glasgow September 29 London, U.K. Eventim ApolloOctober 5 Montreal, QC L'OlympiaOctober 6 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola ColiseumOctober 8 Philadelphia, PA The MetOctober 9 Washington, D.C. The AnthemOctober 11 New York, NY Radio City Music HallOctober 12 Boston, MA Agganis ArenaOctober 14 Columbus, OH Express Live OutdoorsOctober 15 Detroit, MI Fox TheatreOctober 16 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon BallroomOctober 19 Minneapolis, MN ArmoryOctober 21 Nashville, TN Ascend AmphitheaterOctober 22 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkOctober 23 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreOctober 25 Miami, FL FPL Solar AmphitheatreOctober 26 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine AmphitheatreOctober 28 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryOctober 29 Houston, TX Smart Financial CentreOctober 31 Tulsa, OK BOK CenterNovember 5 Seattle, WA WAMU TheaterNovember 6 Vancouver, BC PNE ForumNovember 10 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint ArenaNovember 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal TheatreNovember 13 Los Angeles, CA The ForumNovember 15 Denver, CO Mission BallroomNovember 18 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



