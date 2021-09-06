LANY's New Album 'gg bb xx' Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
gg bb xx, the new album from Los Angeles trio LANY, is out now via Interscope Records/Universal Music. They also share a new track, "ex i never had," today alongside a video directed by Andrew Sandler.
Earlier this week, the band unveiled plans for a surprise show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles tonight to celebrate the release of gg bb xx, with the first 500 fans who purchased tickets at the box office Thursday
night gaining access.
This fall, LANY will embark on a North American tour in support of gg bb xx - see full dates below. keshi will support on all North American dates. The tour will also follow a limited run in the U.K. this fall with more dates to be confirmed soon - get tickets now.
gg bb xx features previously released tracks "roll over, baby," "never mind, let's break up," "up to me" and "dancing in the the kitchen"—which Uproxx says "showcases the group's knack for penning relatable pop tunes, emphasizing the importance of enjoying life's little moments over a joyous beat." LANY's first new music of 2021 was "I Quit Drinking," a duet with country superstar Kelsea Ballerini
which debuted with a live performance at this year's CMT Awards.
Following last year's mama's boy—which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Alternative Albums sales chart with more than 300 million streams to date—gg bb xx finds LANY returning to their infectious pop sound, collaborating with an array of notable songwriters and producers including Andrew Goldstein (Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Lauv), John Ryan (Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Harry Styles), David
Hodges (Ed Sheeran, 5SOS, Blink 182), Tobias Jesso Jr. (Adele, Sia, HAIM), Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay
and more.
LANY's breakthrough came with their 2017 self-titled debut, which built an international fanbase and led to sold out arenas across the world. The heartbreak anthems on their 2018 follow-up Malibu Nights cracked the Billboard Album Chart and connected in a huge way across the globe, with their 2019 collaboration with Lauv, "Mean It," garnering further attention. Fronted by songwriter, lyricist and producer Paul Klein, LANY have a social media following of 8.2 million people, have sold more than 415,000 tickets worldwide and played sold-out shows from L.A.'s Greek Theatre to London's Brixton Academy. Their songs have been streamed over three billion times with more than 600 million video views to date.
LANY - gg bb xx
get away
up to me
never mind, let's break up
dna
roll over, baby
live it down
dancing in the kitchen
ex i never had
somewhere
care less
'til i don't
one minute left to live
LANY: GG BB XX TOUR 2021
September
17 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival
September
23 Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy Birmingham
September
24 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Academy
September
25 Dublin, Ireland The Helix
September
27 Glasgow, U.K. O2 Academy Glasgow
September
29 London, U.K. Eventim Apollo
October 5 Montreal, QC L'Olympia
October 6 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum
October 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met
October 9 Washington, D.C. The Anthem
October 11 New York, NY Radio
City Music
Hall
October 12 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
October 14 Columbus, OH Express Live Outdoors
October 15 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
October 16 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 19 Minneapolis, MN Armory
October 21 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
October 22 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 23 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 25 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre
October 26 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 28 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
October 29 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre
October 31 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
November 5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
November 6 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
November 10 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
November 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
November 13 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
November 15 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
November 18 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.