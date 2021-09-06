Diana Ross "If The World Just Danced" Global Relase September 3

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
If the World Just Danced is the next single from Diana Ross' magnificent album titled, Thank You. The album is abundant with so many incredible songs that will be released on November 5 through Decca Records/Universal Music.
"Let everyone know to have FUN. Joy, Joy, Joy is the answer. Playfulness! Happiness! When you dance there Is only love in life" - Diana Ross
There is only one entertainer in the world that has defined a generation of music and popular culture and has touched the heart of humanity. She been called a trailblazer, a leader, an icon, and a legend. The title track from her upcoming album, Thank You, was released this summer as a voice of gratitude and personal dedication to her audiences over the years.
Ms. Ross co-wrote and curated every song on the album with a message about gratefulness.
"When you dance the world dances" - Diana Ross
Pre-order the album, Out Nov 5.
"Thank You
" Track Listing
1. Thank You
2. If the World Just Danced
3. All Is Well
4. In Your Heart
5. Just In Case
6. The Answers Always Love
7. Let's Do It
8. I Still Believe
9. Count On Me
10. Tomorrow
11. Beautiful Love
12. Time To Call
13. Come Together
