Diana Ross "If The World Just Danced" Global Relase September 3



"Let everyone know to have FUN. Joy, Joy, Joy is the answer. Playfulness! Happiness! When you dance there Is only love in life" - Diana Ross



There is only one entertainer in the world that has defined a generation of music and popular culture and has touched the heart of humanity. She been called a trailblazer, a leader, an icon, and a legend. The title track from her upcoming album, Thank You, was released this summer as a voice of gratitude and personal dedication to her audiences over the years.

Ms. Ross co-wrote and curated every song on the album with a message about gratefulness.

"When you dance the world dances" - Diana Ross

Pre-order the album, Out Nov 5.



1. Thank You

2. If the World Just Danced

3. All Is Well

4. In Your Heart

5. Just In Case

6. The Answers Always Love

7. Let's Do It

8. I Still Believe

9. Count On Me

10. Tomorrow

11. Beautiful Love

12. Time To Call

13. Come Together



Facebook: /dianaross

Instagram: @dianaross

Twitter: @dianaross

