Lauren Alaina's 3rd Studio Album "Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World" Available Today

For more information and tour dates, please visit https://laurenalainaofficial.com/ and follow New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum-selling rising superstar Lauren Alaina releases her new and most personal and soul-shifting album Sitting Pretty On Top of the World TODAY. Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, Alaina's third full-length album for Mercury Nashville, follows on the heels of her two critically-acclaimed career-changing EPs released in 2020, Getting Good EP and Getting Over Him EP. Lauren partners with Opry Entertainment and her friend Blake Shelton's Ole Red in downtown Nashville for a Sitting Pretty On Top of the World album release Livestream celebration on Tuesday, September 7 at 8:30 PM Central. The show is free and open to the public. Lauren will introduce and perform songs from the new album. In addition to the live audience, the livestream event will be available to fans all over the world through both Lauren's Facebook (@LaurenAlaina) and Ole Red's Facebook (@OleRedNashville).The Georgia native was a featured guest this week on Entertainment Tonight to talk about her journey to this third album, her upcoming book and starring role in the Hallmark movie, "Roadhouse Romance." The multi-award winner will have upcoming features and interviews in Billboard, FORBES, PEOPLE, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Southern Living, CMT Hot 20, CIRCLE TV's Southern Weekend (Oct 14), Holler Country, Music Row and more.Features have run in EverythingNash.com, Country Now, RIFF Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville, Taste of Country, The Boot, Outsider.com and more.Alongside award-winning songwriters Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband, David Garcia, Ben Johnson, and more, Lauren co-wrote 14 of the 15 songs on Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, including her current single "Getting Over Him," featuring Jon Pardi, which is climbing the country charts.Sitting Pretty On Top of the World Track Listing:1. It Was Me (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey)2. If The World Was A Small Town (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)3. Getting Good (featuring Trisha Yearwood) (Emily Weisband)4. Same Story, Different Saturday Night (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)5. On Top Of The World (Lauren Alaina, Jordan Reynolds, Sasha Sloan)6. Run (Lauren Alaina, Ben Johnson, Kennedi Lykken)7. What Do You Think Of? (w Lukas Graham) (Lauren Alaina, Jens Carlsson, Asia Whiteacre)8. I'm Not Sad Anymore (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)9. Getting Over Him (w Jon Pardi) (Lauren Alaina, Paul DiGiovanni, Emily Weisband)10. Good Ole Boy (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)11. When The Party's Over (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia Corey Crowder)12. You Ain't A Cowboy (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Parker Welling)13. Goodbye Street (Lauren Alaina, Jacob Durrett, Ernest K. Smith)14. Written In The Bar (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)15. Change My Mind (Lauren Alaina, Cameron Bedell, Seth Ennis)Sitting Pretty On Top of the World was produced by Paul DiGiovanni, with exception of her song "Getting Good" which was produced by David Garcia.In addition to her new release, the 'Fall of Lauren Alaina' includes the Georgia native also starring in a Hallmark Channel movie "Roadhouse Romance" premiering on September 11. On November 23, her inspirational book, Getting Good At Being You will be released. The book is available for presale now wherever books are sold. Lauren Alaina has earned three No. 1 hit singles in just under three years with her smash "Road Less Traveled" (2017), the now 6x Platinum " What Ifs " (2018) with her childhood friend and superstar Kane Brown (his first career No. 1) and most recently " One Beer " (2020) with friend and rising star HARDY (also his first career No. 1).Her two EPs, Getting Over Him EP and the previous Getting Good EP (March 2020) are evidence of Lauren's evolution as a songwriter and as an artist as she wrote each of the songs on both EPs. The title track to Getting Good EP was recently certified GOLD by the RIAA. The pair of EPs follow her No. 1 smash "Road Less Traveled" from the 2017 most-streamed album of the year for a female country artist, Road Less Traveled. Her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Road Less Traveled, landed on multiple " Best Of " lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon, and it became the top-streamed female country album release of 2017. Praised as "full of life lessons and uplift" (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the young star includes Lauren's first No. 1 smash, "Road Less Traveled," "Doin' Fine," and the inspiring, "Three."The "sassy Southerner with killer pipes" (PARADE) has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean, and sold out her own, first-ever headlining, That Girl Was Me Tour. Lauren has received multiple nominations for ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Awards include 2017 ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year, CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year for her "Road Less Traveled," and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year for "What Ifs," the 6x Platinum-selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend, Kane Brown.The Georgia native has played on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including national television performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, ABC's Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance and more including a performance at the White House for President Obama for a PBS special.For more information and tour dates, please visit https://laurenalainaofficial.com/ and follow Lauren at @Lauren_Alaina on Twitter, @laurenalaina on Instagram and on Facebook. 