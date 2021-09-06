MTV Video Music Awards Announce Pre-Show Performers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia
and Polo G
are set to perform during the 2021 MTV Video Music
Awards Pre-Show 2021 airing LIVE on Sunday, September
12 at 6:30PM ET/PT on MTV. Hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa, the 90-minute event will feature coverage from music superstar Tinashe
who is stepping in as the special, celebrity correspondent.
Fans can also watch the 2021 VMAs Pre-Show on Twitter @MTV starting at 6:15pm ET, which will feature additional digital exclusive breaks - including retrospective red carpet fashion, jaw-dropping celebrity stage moments from VMA's past , and celebratory reviews of today's biggest performers and nominees.
Kim Petras is set to take over the VMAs pre-show with an electrifying television debut performance of "Future Starts Now". Superstar
trio Swedish House Mafia
will make their highly-anticipated debut with a performance medley of "Lifetime
" & "It Gets Better". Rapper Polo G
present the debut performance of his #1 hit song "Rapstar
". This is the first-time nominee is up for two awards, including "Best New Artist."
Beginning on Saturday, September
4, fans can vote for "Group Of The Year" In a bracket-style voting on MTV's Instagram Story. Nominees include: BLACKPINK, BTS, CNCO, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic, and twenty one pilots.
Starting Tuesday, September
7, fans can vote for the "Song Of Summer" in a bracket-style voting on MTV's Instagram Story. Nominees include: Billie Eilish
"Happier Than Ever
", BTS "Butter
", Camila
Cabello "Don't Go Yet
", DJ Khaled
ft. Lil Baby
& Lil Durk
"Every Chance I Get
", Doja Cat
"Need To Know
", Dua Lipa
"Levitating
", Ed SHeeran "Bad Habits
", Giveon
"HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY", Justin Bieber
ft. Daniel
Caesar & Giveon
"Peaches
", The Kid LAROI
with Justin Bieber
"Stay", Lil Nas X
ft. Jack Harlow
"Industry Baby
", Lizzo
ft. Cardi B
"Rumors
", Megan Thee Stallion
"Thot s", Normani
ft. Cardi B
"Wild Side
", Olivia
Rodrigo "good 4 u", and Shawn Mendes
& Tainy "Summer Of Love
".
The 2021 "VMAs," hosted by entertainment megastar Doja Cat, will air LIVE on Sunday, September
12 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.