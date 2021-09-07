Chantel 'CeCe' Washington Brings Out Stunning Single 'Body'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When it comes to music, it takes a true artist to be able to command the stage and enrapture every audience member's attention, irrelevant of the type of performance - but this is something that Chantelle "CeCe" Washington is able to achieve and more.



Indeed, as an exceptionally versatile singer, CeCe has a gift for performing across all manner of events. In the recording studio, her ability to put her all into every note creates singles that are powerful, passionate, and moving - an instant hit on any platform they're released on! Moreover, whether she's belting out a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem or performing on an open mic at the local pub, her live performing talent enthralls anyone fortunate enough to be in the vicinity and listening to her.



Her two most recent songs are Body, released featuring Kimmy, which came out on August 13th , 2021, and What is Love, a song that she'll soon be releasing across all major platforms. What is Love will feature multiple indie artists along with CeCe's own inspiring performances, including Kimmy, Fresh, Andrew Freeman, and Actzmusiq - a combination that's sure to deliver right where it hits!



All of CeCe's singles are uniquely driven towards promoting self-confidence, and as she once said herself, "All things are possible, and don't let anyone tell you anything different."

This attitude carries CeCe throughout her life and has been a great inspiration for her music. Moreover, CeCe's music style has taken inspiration from other genres such as Hip Hop, R&B Soul, and even gospel music - giving it a complex and instantly recognizable sound and one that you're sure to instantly fall in love with.



