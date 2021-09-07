The Endless Summer Released!



You know its a great surfing game because its a surfing game made by surfers, which is why Bruce Brown Films the creator of the iconic surfing film The Endless Summer, is bringing this game to the surfing and gaming world.



Open World - Never before has a surfing game been created where the surfers can explore a tropical island chill vibe open world environment by land or by jet ski, discover new breaks, chat with surfers, and have an adventure like the surfers in the movie The Endless Summer did.



Two Player - Of course, an adventure is even better when shared. That is why The Endless Summer Search For Surf is the first surfing video game to have a two player split screen option. Two players can explore, ride jet skis, and surf at the same time.



Realistic Surfing - Surfers have been raving about the physics based surfing, and the authentic surfing feel the game has. Along with satisfying schwacks of the lip, realistic cutbacks, rad airs, and gnarly tube rides, never before offered features include duck diving, and takeoffs of consequence, along with a variety of boards to use that react differently in different wave conditions.



Contests Too - Of course its a video game and video games need action. So if you can't hang with the soulful adventure surfer exploration aspect, then have a contest. Introducing the first ever two player surf contest, two surfers at the same time, with professional contest wave scoring. High score is based on a 10 point scale determined by speed, schwacks, airs, tube rides, and length of ride. Show your surfing skills and win the gold cup.



Features:

Open World

Two Player

Realistic Surfing

Contest Option



Available on Steam for 14.99 USD with a 25% discount during release week, ends



About More Than Fun: Video game development company from Oxnard California. Making great games for all the wonderful people.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/958220/Search_for_Surf/

https://searchforsurf.itch.io/search-for-surf

https://www.instagram.com/searchforsurfvideogame/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYUlgIVC7_dAFMsEIMA7IGw

https://www.facebook.com/surfingvideogame

https://twitter.com/searchforsurf

https://www.reddit.com/r/SearchForSurf/

https://discord.gg/FJzUY2R New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Endless Summer Search for Surf released on Steam on Friday September 5. The most anticipated surfing video game in a decade is now available to shred. The only two player, open world surfing game sets the standard for the next generation of surfing games.You know its a great surfing game because its a surfing game made by surfers, which is why Bruce Brown Films the creator of the iconic surfing film The Endless Summer, is bringing this game to the surfing and gaming world.Open World - Never before has a surfing game been created where the surfers can explore a tropical island chill vibe open world environment by land or by jet ski, discover new breaks, chat with surfers, and have an adventure like the surfers in the movie The Endless Summer did.Two Player - Of course, an adventure is even better when shared. That is why The Endless Summer Search For Surf is the first surfing video game to have a two player split screen option. Two players can explore, ride jet skis, and surf at the same time. Double the fun.Realistic Surfing - Surfers have been raving about the physics based surfing, and the authentic surfing feel the game has. Along with satisfying schwacks of the lip, realistic cutbacks, rad airs, and gnarly tube rides, never before offered features include duck diving, and takeoffs of consequence, along with a variety of boards to use that react differently in different wave conditions.Contests Too - Of course its a video game and video games need action. So if you can't hang with the soulful adventure surfer exploration aspect, then have a contest. Introducing the first ever two player surf contest, two surfers at the same time, with professional contest wave scoring. High score is based on a 10 point scale determined by speed, schwacks, airs, tube rides, and length of ride. Show your surfing skills and win the gold cup.Features:Open WorldTwo PlayerRealistic SurfingContest OptionAvailable on Steam for 14.99 USD with a 25% discount during release week, ends September 10 2021.About More Than Fun: Video game development company from Oxnard California. Making great games for all the wonderful people.https://store.steampowered.com/app/958220/Search_for_Surf/https://searchforsurf.itch.io/search-for-surfhttps://www.instagram.com/searchforsurfvideogame/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYUlgIVC7_dAFMsEIMA7IGwhttps://www.facebook.com/surfingvideogamehttps://twitter.com/searchforsurfhttps://www.reddit.com/r/SearchForSurf/https://discord.gg/FJzUY2R



