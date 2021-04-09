Cardi B & Offset Welcome Baby Boy!





"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," Cardi said after making the big announcement. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cardi B and Offset are the proud parents of a baby boy. The couple welcomed their second child in New York on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 6:14 p.m. EST. Taking to Instagram, Cardi shared a photo cradling her newborn son in the hospital as Offset lovingly looks on."9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the family photo."We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."This is the second child for the married couple, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset has three other kids—daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.Cardi first announced the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June."We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," Cardi said after making the big announcement. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."



