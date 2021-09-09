Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/09/2021

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Blue Banisters Alongside Release Of Visual For New Song 'Arcadia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Lana Del Rey announces the pre-order for her eighth studio record Blue Banisters following the success of her previous album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which was released earlier this year. Due for release on 22nd October, the pre-order for Blue Banisters is available now for download, as well as CD and cassette, with various exclusive vinyl formats that can be found at www.lanadelrey.com. Blue Banisters will include previously released songs 'Wildflower Wildfire', 'Blue Banisters' and 'Text Book'.

Alongside announcement of the pre-order, Lana has released the new track 'Arcadia', which she wrote and produced with Drew Erickson. The new track is accompanied by a visual in which Lana directed, and can be found on all participating partners.
Pre-order 'Blue Banisters' here: https://amzn.to/38PpSs6

BLUE BANISTERS TRACKLIST:
Textbook
Blue Banisters
Arcadia
Interlude - The Trio
Black Bathing Suit
If You Lie Down With Me
Beautiful
Violets for Roses
Dealer
Thunder
Wildflower Wildfire
Nectar of the Gods
Living Legend
Cherry Blossom
Sweet Carolina






