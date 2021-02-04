Janet Jackson Reveals The 1st Teaser For Her Highly Anticipated 2-Night Documentary Event "Janet."





Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ms. Jackson shares on her Instagram (@janetjackson) a first look of her two-night, four-hour documentary event, JANET. Confirmed to premiere cross-network on Lifetime & A&E in January 2022, the teaser reveals never seen before clips from her 40+ year, record-breaking career and features outtakes of her close friends and collaborators including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, her brother Tito Jackson and Whyley Yoshimura, one of her longtime dancers. At the end of the trailer, Janet in her own words declares "This is my story told by me. Not through someone else's eyes." Janet and her brother Randy are executive producers on the project.The four-hour event, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet's first album, Janet Jackson (1982), is set to simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, two of the flagship channels of the A+E Networks portfolio. With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story. Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet's never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews.This will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson. One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, Janet has enjoyed immense levels of success, experienced incredible tragedy, and endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.JANET is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) and co-produced by AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation). Executive Producer for Workerbee is Rick Murray. Ben Hirsch serves as Director. Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for A+E networks.Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact. In 2018, her single, "Made for Now" with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, " Metamorphosis " closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater. As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). On February 4, 2021 Janet Jackson's iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles - "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think Of You," - with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos - and "Let's Wait Awhile," Control became Jackson's first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.



