Evanescence And Halestorm Add Dates To Fall Tour

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning



Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Evanescence and Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm are currently preparing to kick off one of the biggest arena tours of the year and have just added additional dates in Denver, Tampa, Nashville, and Minneapolis. The tour, which kicks off November 5th in Portland, Oregon, is slated to be one of the biggest female-fronted tours in years. The four new dates will go on-sale this Friday, September 10, at 10am local time at evanescence.com and halestormrocks.com. Limited VIP packages will be available for purchase that include premium seating, access to attend Evanescence's Soundcheck followed by a moderated Q&A with the band, exclusive merchandise items, and more. The tour was recently featured on the cover of Pollstar, where Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale talked about the selling power of women in rock, their connection, and their plans for playing to fans live for the first time since COVID-19 hit. Earlier in 2021, Evanescence released The Bitter Truth, their first album in 10 years, which the LA Times called their "fiercest songs to date." Current single "Better Without You" is their first Top 10 Rock Radio track in ten years, and previous single "Use My Voice" is currently nominated for "Best Rock" at the MTV Video Music Awards. It's the second year in a row that Evanescence has scored a Best Rock nomination, as well as the second year in a row that they are the sole female-fronted act nominated in the category. Last month, Halestorm released "Back From The Dead," their first new music since 2018's Vicious. Called a "biting but cathartic howler" by Rolling Stone, the song quickly achieved the most first week streams to date for the band and debuted at #5 on Billboard's "Hard Rock Digital Song Sales." "'Back From The Dead is pure, full-throttle hard-rock - with a mandate-from-the-gods riff, wall-shaking drums and a climactic electric guitar solo from Joe Hottinger," praised Guitar World. Full tour dates, including opener info, below. Evanescence and Halestorm 2021 - 2022 Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold) Fri, Nov 5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum * Sun, Nov 7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose * Wed, Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater * Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea * Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre * Thu, Nov 18 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre * Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena Sun, Nov 21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall * Tue, Nov 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena Fri, Dec 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena Tue, Dec 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^ Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena ^ Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center ^ Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center ^ Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^ Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^ Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center ^ *PLUSH supports ^ Lilith Czar supports Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Evanescence has made an impact on people around the world. The group's 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit "Bring Me to Life" reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular " My Immortal " peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist and backing vocalist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, Synthesis, in 2017 via BMG. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard #1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence launched their worldwide "Synthesis Live" tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. The Bitter Truth, out now on BMG, is Evanescence's fourth studio album.Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Currently at work on their follow-up to 2018's Vicious, Halestorm's music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide. Called a "muscular, adventurous, and especially relevant rock record" by Rolling Stone, Vicious earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song "Uncomfortable," the band's fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name Halestorm "Rock Artist of the Decade" in 2019. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bass player Josh Smith, Halestorm has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett.



