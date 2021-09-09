Evanescence And Halestorm Add Dates To Fall Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Evanescence and Halestorm
are currently preparing to kick off one of the biggest arena tours of the year and have just added additional dates in Denver, Tampa, Nashville, and Minneapolis. The tour, which kicks off November 5th in Portland, Oregon, is slated to be one of the biggest female-fronted tours in years.
The four new dates will go on-sale this Friday, September
10, at 10am local time at evanescence.com and halestormrocks.com. Limited VIP packages will be available for purchase that include premium seating, access to attend Evanescence's Soundcheck followed by a moderated Q&A with the band, exclusive merchandise items, and more.
The tour was recently featured on the cover of Pollstar, where Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale talked about the selling power of women in rock, their connection, and their plans for playing to fans live for the first time since COVID-19 hit. Read more here: https://www.pollstar.com/article/amy-lee-and-lzzy-hale-promise-a-thunderous-and-joyous-arena-co-bill-148536
Earlier in 2021, Evanescence
released The Bitter Truth, their first album in 10 years, which the LA Times called their "fiercest songs to date." Current single "Better Without You" is their first Top 10 Rock Radio
track in ten years, and previous single "Use My Voice
" is currently nominated for "Best Rock" at the MTV Video Music
Awards. It's the second year in a row that Evanescence
has scored a Best Rock nomination, as well as the second year in a row that they are the sole female-fronted act nominated in the category.
Last month, Halestorm
released "Back From The Dead," their first new music since 2018's Vicious. Called a "biting but cathartic howler" by Rolling Stone, the song quickly achieved the most first week streams to date for the band and debuted at #5 on Billboard's "Hard Rock Digital
Song Sales." "'Back From The Dead is pure, full-throttle hard-rock - with a mandate-from-the-gods riff, wall-shaking drums and a climactic electric guitar solo from Joe Hottinger," praised Guitar World. The video for the song, which surpassed a million views a week after its premiere, is here: https://youtu.be/srT0pgC_yto.
Full tour dates, including opener info, below.
Evanescence
and Halestorm
2021 - 2022 Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold)
Fri, Nov 5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
Sun, Nov 7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
*
Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose *
Wed, Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater *
Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- The Chelsea *
Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State
University - Viejas Arena
*
Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre *
Thu, Nov 18 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre *
Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
*
Sun, Nov 21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music
Hall *
Tue, Nov 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
^
Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
^
Fri, Dec 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
^
Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena
^
Tue, Dec 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^
Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
^
Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center ^
Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center ^
Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^
Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^
Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center ^
*PLUSH supports
^ Lilith Czar supports
Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Evanescence
has made an impact on people around the world. The group's 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit "Bring Me to Life" reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular "My Immortal
" peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence
which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence
lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist and backing vocalist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, Synthesis, in 2017 via BMG. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard #1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence
launched their worldwide "Synthesis Live" tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. The Bitter Truth, out now on BMG, is Evanescence's fourth studio album.
Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm
has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Currently at work on their follow-up to 2018's Vicious, Halestorm's music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide. Called a "muscular, adventurous, and especially relevant rock record" by Rolling Stone, Vicious earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song "Uncomfortable," the band's fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name Halestorm
"Rock Artist of the Decade" in 2019. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bass player Josh Smith, Halestorm
has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including Heaven
& Hell, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett.