Brand-New Trailer For Season Two Of The Paramount+ Original Series "Star Trek: Picard" Unleashed During "Star Trek Day"

STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today unleashed a brand-new season two trailer for its hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD. The trailer also revealed that season two will premiere in February 2022 on Paramount+ in the U.S. In addition, it was shared that STAR TREK: PICARD has been renewed for a third season.STAR TREK: PICARD, followed by a live performance of " Blue Skies " by Isa Briones, was the closing moment at Paramount+'s live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration. For those that missed today's live-stream, the Star Trek Day panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+'s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; and Kirsten Beyer serves as co-executive producer. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.STAR TREK: PICARD season two cast members include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner.STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.



