Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 1: Phalanx Begins Today! See The New Content In Action

CUSTOMIZE YOUR FIRETEAM: Choose from five unique classes - Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon - each with their own special abilities and character perks. Utilize an extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat. An innovative Perk Board modifies and improves your abilities, while a unique Challenge Card system alters the approach to each Campaign mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cold Iron Studios, Focus Home Interactive and 20th Century Games are excited to announce that Season 1 of Aliens: Fireteam Elite begins today, for all players across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and Steam. Get a taste of the new content in today's video.Each season of the game features free content updates, starting with Season 1: Phalanx, named for its new Class. Season 1: Phalanx features the following free content:New Class Kit: the combat shield-wielding "Phalanx", with 15 Kit-Specific Perks4 New WeaponsNew Cosmetic Rewards (head accessory, weapon colorways and decals)The first Endeavor Pass content is also available today. The Endeavor Pass: Wey-Yu Armoury DLC pack contains the following content:Two "Wey-Yu" themed armor skins for each class kit (12 total)4 Head Accessories4 Weapon Colorways4 Decals4 Emotes1 Consumable Pack 1 Credit Pack1 Challenge Card PackAliens: Fireteam Elite Standard and Deluxe Edition is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on August 24. The Deluxe Edition includes the Endeavor Pass and the Endeavor Veteran Pack. The Endeavor Pass grants players access to DLC Seasons 1-4. Visit the official store for more information.2202.A mysterious distress call reroutes your Marine Assault Unit to LV-895 in the outer colonies, where deadly Xenomorph legions, hidden corporate secrets, and ancient alien ruins await your arrival.Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.THE ULTIMATE HUNT: Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats. Stunning visuals, iconic enemies, realistic environments, powerful weapons, futuristic equipment, and an eerie soundscape fill out new storylines in a series of replayable campaigns that evoke and expand upon the blockbuster films.SURVIVE THE HIVE: Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines. Utilize cover and master team strategy to survive extraterrestrial threats as they overrun your fireteam from every angle, swarm through doors and vents, scramble across walls and ceilings, and strike from darkness with uncanny ferocity.CUSTOMIZE YOUR FIRETEAM: Choose from five unique classes - Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon - each with their own special abilities and character perks. Utilize an extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat. An innovative Perk Board modifies and improves your abilities, while a unique Challenge Card system alters the approach to each Campaign mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough.



